What's Next For Gabriel Rosado After His Commanding Win Over Vaughn Alexander
Gabriel Rosado just picked up the tab at the Last Chance Saloon.
The veteran Puerto Rican fighter earned a clear victory over Vaughn Alexander at Barclays Center on the undercard of Danny Garcia’s “Farewell To Brooklyn” card. Scorecards of 79-73, 79-73 and 80-72 were awarded to King Gabe for his victory in the super middleweight bout.
Rosado (28-17-1, 16 Kos) has now won the second fight of his comeback and can start to look around for a bigger fight as one of the more entertaining fighters of his era.
What's Next For King Gabe?
Rosado turns 40 in January, so he's looking for a meaningful fight at 168 pounds sooner rather than later. That isn’t a problem for someone like Derek Chisora, given that the number of over 40 heavyweight “name fighters” seems to grow longer.
But for Rosado, the list of possible opponents is a bit shorter; we should give him credit, though, for not taking the bare-knuckle boxing route or any other combat sports gimmick. Rosado is also a TV commentator and will likely return to that role as well.
While Danny Garcia and Gabriel Rosado said goodbye to Brooklyn this past weekend, it would be intriguing to see both of them back in their native Pennsylvania for one more meaningful fight night.
Which Fighters Had A Career Like Gabriel Rosado?
Comparisons could be made to someone like Bert Cooper (38-25, 31 KOs), who nearly upset Evander Holyfield in their 1991 heavyweight title fight, or Darnell Boone (24-25, 13 KOs), who was the first man to drop Andre Ward and also stopped future light heavyweight champion Adonis Stevenson. There is no harm in saying that Gabriel Rosado is the best 17-loss fighter in the world right now.
He may also be compared to a lighter-weight version of Derek Chisora. He has a fan-friendly style that is never boring. Like Chisora, there isn’t a tougher customer in boxing. Also like Chisora, he has a bit of a cult following who have stuck with him win, lose, or draw.
While such devotion for "Delboy" is not to be unexpected — the Brits back their fighters to the hilt —, but for Rosado, it's a testament to his fan-friendly style and gutsy performances.
