Boxing

Joe Rogan Explains Why Floyd Mayweather Is the Greatest of All Time

Joe Rogan has shared his take on Floyd Mayweather's exceptional career.

Apratim Banerjee

IMAGO / aal.photo

Joe Rogan has recently made a spot on assessment of Floyd Mayweather's boxing career. Mayweather is widely regarded as one of the greatest boxers of all time.

He retired from the sport with a sensational record of 50-0-0. While Mayweather was never known as a knockout artist, 'Money' mastered the art of defense to perfection.

There are only a few instances in his long career where Mayweather was cracked with a clean shot by his opponents, and UFC commentator Joe Rogan has hailed Mayweather for the trait.

Speaking to Bryan Callen in episode #2257 of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the UFC color commentator said:

If you want to say who’s the best boxer of all time, I always say Floyd because he got hit less than anybody, and that’s the whole thing. And, by the way, he didn’t have the kind of power that any of these other guys had. Didn’t have that—like that Roy Jones Jr. power.

Floyd Mayweather

Out of Floyd Mayweather's 50 professional wins, 27 came by the way of knockouts. And while he was never the hardest puncher, Mayweather was lightning fast. He was superb in making his opponents miss and stinging them with well-times counter shots.

Mayweather beat the likes of Manny Pacquaio, Canelo Alvarez, Shane Mosley, Oscar De La Hoya, and many other big name legends during his illustrious career. His last professional fight was in 2017 against UFC megastar Conor McGregor.

While many boxers showcase the story of heart and grit, Floyd Mayweather played the sport smart and left an amazing legacy.

Floyd Mayweather in action
IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

The Latest Boxing News

Turki Alalshikh Names His Dream Next Fight For Oleksandr Usyk

Eddie Hearn Shares Concern For Conor McGregor In Potential KSI Fight

Frank Bruno Has Zero Doubt About Winner Of Aleksandr Usyk vs Lennox Lewis Dream Fight

Logan Paul Leaks Conor McGregor Phone Call About $250 Million Boxing Fight Payday

Published
Apratim Banerjee
APRATIM BANERJEE

Apratim is an experienced sports journalist and has covered Football, Boxing, MMA, and more for the past five years. He has worked for Sports Illustrated, Sportskeeda, EssentiallySports, and other publications. Apratim is currently pursuing an MSc. in Sport Marketing at Loughborough University London.