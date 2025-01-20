Curtis Harper Claims Deontay Wilder Will Be Lucky to Make It Out of the Ring Alive in Their Fight
Denontay Wilder is set to make his return to boxing against Curtis Harper on January 26. 'The Bronze Bomber' suffered a devastating knockout loss against Zhilei Zhang in his last fight.
At one point, Wilder was among the best heavyweights on the planet and was recognized as one of the most fearsome knockout artists in history. However, he has been beaten twice by Tyson Fury and then by Joseph Parker and Zhang.
Harper is arguably not at the level of opponents that the Alabama native has fought during the prime of his career.
Harper, 18-11-0 as a professional, though, is super confident for his fight against Wilder. Speaking to Boxing Scene, he issued a warning to the former heavyweight champion.
Harper said:
I'm going to be in the best shape to fight Deontay Wilder, mentally and physically. I expect to show people what I can do and what I'm capable of given the time and the right opportunity to do so. He's a former heavyweight champion of the world and he's just another man. Nothing special, he's just another man. You can never underestimate somebody by their last losses, just who they are when they walk into that ring, so they're underestimating me.- Curtis Harper
Harper further added:
I’m gonna go in there as if I'm Curtis Harper and he's supposed to put me down. And I'm gonna stop everything in my will to put him down. It's gonna be a fight. Fist for fist, blow for blow. And he is lucky if he makes it out alive.- Curtis Harper
Deontay Wilder boasts a record of 43-4-1 with 42 knockout wins under his belt. 'The Bronze Bomber', however, has lost four of his last five fights.
