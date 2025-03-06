Katie Taylor Makes Bold Prediction About Taylor vs Serrano Trilogy Boxing Fight
By the time her career is over, Irish female boxer Katie Taylor will go down as one of the greatest boxers to ever enter the ring.
In addition to her being an Olympic gold medalist, the undisputed and lineal world lightweight champion from 2019 to 2024, the undisputed and lineal world super lightweight champion since 2023, and producing a 24-1 professional record, Taylor is considered one of the most pivotal figures for growing the sport of women's boxing.
And Taylor has found her near equal in Amanda Serrano, as the two have put together arguably the two best female fights in boxing history during their first two bouts (both of which Taylor won by decision).
The first of these fights took place at New York City's Madison Square Garden, and was the first women's boxing match to headline at MSG. This legendary 2022 fight was named Fight of the Year by Sports Illustrated and Event of the Year by The Ring.
Because those fights were so electric (and the outcomes controversial, considering many thought Serrano won both fights), it only made sense for them to meet for a trilogy.
And that trilogy has been announced on Thursday, with it slated to take place live at Madison Square Garden on July 11 and to be broadcast on Netflix.
Soon after the fight was announced, Taylor was quoted by The Sun saying, “I want to thank everyone at Matchroom, MVP and Netflix for getting the trilogy over the line and I can't wait to headline at MSG again in July. I’m 2 and 0 against Amanda but it's obviously a very special rivalry that delivers every time we step in the ring so I think it's only right that we have the trilogy.
"The atmosphere for the first fight there was amazing and I'm sure it won't be any different this time around," she continued. "The numbers that got to see the last fight in November were incredible so hopefully those people will all want to tune in for the trilogy fight as well and we can deliver another great fight.”
Taylor saying she's sure the atmosphere for this trilogy bout will match what the first fight brought — which was one of the liveliest crowds in history — is certainly a bold prediction. But it seems fair to assume her prediction will be accurate given the hype around this third fight.
The Latest Boxing News
Lamont Roach Jr. Alleges Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Brought 'Illegal Irritant' Into Fight
Boxing Insider Teases The Massive Platform Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Could Be Held On
Insider Explains What Led To Canelo Alvarez vs Jake Paul Fight Negotiation Failure
Lamont Roach Jr. Argues Fight Overturn vs Gervonta 'Tank' Davis In Social Media Rant