Lamont Roach Jr. Teases Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Fight Overturn Announcement
One of the most controversial moments in recent boxing memory occurred on March 1, when the undefeated WBA lightweight champion Gervonta 'Tank' Davis 30-0-1. 28 KOs) was fighting against Lamont Roach Jr. (25-1-2,10 KOs).
This controversy occurred in the ninth round, once Tank took a knee in the middle of the ring before getting up to approach his corner so that he could wipe what he's calling excessive hair grease out of his eyes.
Just about everybody in the boxing community agrees that Tank taking a deliberate knee should have resulted in referee Steve Willis calling it a knockdown, which would have given Roach Jr. a 10-8 round.
Instead, Willis didn't call it a knockdown and Tank won the ninth round 10-9, according to two judges' scorecards.
Since the fight was ultimately called a majority draw (two 114-114 cards with one card reading 115-113 in favor of Davis), this knee being called a knockdown would have meant that Roach Jr. won a split-decision victory, taking Davis' WBA lightweight belt and giving his first professional loss.
Instead, Davis still has an undefeated record that now includes a draw. But according to a March 3 X post from Roach Jr., he seems to believe that this result could become overturned.
"Word round the block yall fav fight finna be 30-1 not 30-0-1… 🫣 2X x 2 Division champ," Roach Jr. wrote in the post.
Roach Jr. is expected to appeal the outcome of this fight (specifically regarding the non-knockdown). And this post would indicate that he's being told that if he does indeed appeal, he can expect the result to get overturned, giving him the win and Davis the loss.
Then again, this could just be Roach Jr. simply pouring gasoline on a hot topic right now. More is sure to come from this developing story.
