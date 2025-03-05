Lamont Roach Jr. Argues Fight Overturn vs Gervonta 'Tank' Davis In Social Media Rant
The boxing world is still reeling from the fallout from the March 1 fight between Gervonta "Tank" Davis and Lamont Roach Jr. for the WBA lightweight belt when Davis took a controversial knee in the middle of the ninth round.
Since this knee was not ruled a knockdown by referee Steve Willis (a mistake that many are criticizing him for), the fight was deemed a majority draw.
Many believe that Roach Jr. and his team have a great case for getting this call overturned if they appeal (which they're already in the process of doing), an outcome that Roach Jr. has teased on social media.
And Roach Jr. is stating his knockdown overturn case (and what it would mean for the fight's outcome) with a series of X posts on March 5; the first of which wrote:
"Yall tweakin if yall think buddy was off or some [expletive] or had an off night. That shit just different in there with me. I told yall from the start. Just because I (everybody else too) feel like I won yall acting like I said he was easy work or some [expletive]. The knockdown gives me a UD".
He followed this up by asserting, "I did take care of that [expletive] in the ring Elie. You bout to make me get on yo [expletive] with this bias [expletive]. I know he yo peoples and [expletive] but leave it be. I ain’t SUE nobody mf. I’m getting a CLEAR knockdown situated that they ROBBED me of. GET IT RIGHT MF! Report that".
When someone suggested that the knocktown getting overturned would mean he won a split decision rather than a unanimous decision over Davis, Roach Jr. said, "The guy who scored the fight for tank gave him that round… if the knock down count it’s a 10-8 my way that’s a 3 point swing so I would’ve won that card too. Go back to your cave *CASUAL".
Roach Jr. is right that a knockdown overturn would earn him a unanimous decision and not a split decision victory. But he would surely be happy with either.
The Latest Boxing News
Lamont Roach Jr. Teases Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Fight Overturn Announcement
Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Puts Lamont Roach Jr On Blast, Cements Rematch Stance
Lamont Roach Jr's Attorney Sends Letter To NYSAC Requesting They Overturn Result vs Gervonta Davis
Turki Alalshikh Savagely Roasts Referee Who Fumbled Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Knockdown