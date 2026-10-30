Keith Thurman Gambles Against Vergil Ortiz to Turn Around His Career

The last time former unified welterweight champion Keith Thurman stepped between the ropes, he lost his super welterweight title when Sebastian Fundora ended the fight with a sixth-round knockout.

The fight wasn't as close as many believed; it looked easy as it went on. Fundora dominated Thurman, using his exceptionally long reach to score from the outside. Now, the former champ looks to rebuild.

Based on the resume alone, Thurman's spot in boxing looks secure. However, he is determined to continue striving for improvement rather than simply basking in past achievements and accolades. In contrast, the ability to get back into the ring, face meaningful opponents, and earn large paydays matters. Thurman recently opened up about his future.

Keith Thurman | USA TODAY Sports

At 6'6" and with a ridiculous reach. Fundora presents a challenge for a 154-pounder. Regardless of his veteran status, Thurman didn't know what to expect.

"Nobody's really seen a Sebastian Fundora until you're in the ring with a man. That height, that reach, the volume. Uh, he's a beast and a problem for everybody, man."

Thurman's road back

At 37, Thurman understands that he is much closer to the end of his career than the beginning. Instead, he looks forward to his upcoming fight with WBC super welterweight champion Vergil Ortiz Jr. in December. Thurman, however, does not view the forthcoming bout as his final significant contest. When asked on The Last Stand with Brian Custer podcast, the former champion explained why he chose Ortiz.

"I mean, hey, you got to eat what's on the plate. You know what I'm saying? . . . Don't play with Keith Thurman. You're not going to get a no, you know. I'm not scared of anybody."

With a 91.7% KO rate, Ortiz isn't going to enter the ring looking to leave the fight in the judge's hands, choosing instead to load up on power shots to end fights. Knocking on the door of 40, can Thurman withstand the oncoming barrage and use his savvy to keep Ortiz at bay?

To earn another opportunity against Fundora or potentially face Jaron "Boots" Ennis in a high-profile bout, Thurman must achieve a decisive victory over Ortiz. At 154 pounds, the division looks crowded at the elite level. Thurman will need a win to remind the division what he can do.