Keyshawn Davis Hits at Gustavo Lemos
By Daniel Mukenya
Keyshawn Davis believes that he will be able to outpunch his hand-picked opponent Gustavo Lamos (29-1, 19 KOs) this Friday the 8th of November in their ten-round battle on ESPN+ at the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia.
Lemos was not the guy they wanted Keyshawn Davis (11-0, 7 KOs) to fight. They would have preferred and were looking forward to a fight against 38-year-old Nicholas Walters and it is understandable why.
Keyshawn has quite some flaws in his game which makes him unsuitable and not yet ready to be matched against cutting-edge opposition without getting beat. Wanting Walters just suggests how Top Rank are not confident in him.
While talking to Fighthype, Keyshawn Davis had this to say, “I’m here to make great fights, and I am proving it. I hand-picked a tough fight for my homecoming.” This was in reference to his fight against Gustavo Lemos.
“Every time you all see me fight; you are all going to love to see me fight. The co-main is a world championship fight. There’s so much talent on this card. This is the best Top Rank card of the year by far from bottom to top,” Keyshawn continued.
“You could tell who Top Rank is pushing to be the next star. They believe in me. They know I got the potential, charisma and talent to take them there. I’m there to be Top Rank’s next star. I am here to be the heart of Top Rank because they need it right now.”
“They believe in me and pushing me toward that, and I’m here to stay for them. They have been treating me right as you can see,” said Keyshawn. “We are here to take Top Rank to the next level. I’m going to be ready to fight, but when I walk out, it’s going to be like times two.”
“It’s going to be a hell of a fight. Gustavo is coming to fight. If you all ain’t seen my last fight, go watch it because that's how Gustavo is going to fight. Y’all going to enjoy it as well from round one to round ten. My last fight was action-packed,” said Keyshawn.