Erislandy Lara vs Johan Gonzalez Preview: Start Time, Undercard, Betting Odds, How To Watch & Live Stream

Former super welterweight and current middleweight world champion Erislandy Lara (31-3, 19 KOs) will make his first outing of 2025 on Saturday as he puts his WBA title on the line. Taking on Johan Gonzalez in San Antonio, Texas, Lara will aim to improve his winning streak to six.

A win for Lara, 42, would be his third defense of the title within his current reign as he competes in his 17th year as a professional boxer.

In his last three outings, the former Canelo Alvarez opponent has been able to score consecutive knockouts. Gary O'Sullivan, Michael Zerefa, and former world champion Danny Garcia were all disposed of, as Lara has not tasted defeat since 2018.

The Cuban was originally slated for a middleweight unification bout. Scheduled to take on Janibek Alimkhanuly, three of the division's titles would have been on the line in Texas. However, a failed drug test from the Kazakh fighter would force his withdrawal from the bout.

Stepping in on just four days' notice is Venezuelan boxer Johan Gonzalez (36-4, 34 KOs). 'The Chelo Manotas' is getting his first world title opportunity after turning professional in 2017.

Now aged 34, the fighter takes on the short-notice opportunity in mixed form, with a record of 2-2 in his last four, dating back to 2024.

Both of Gonzalez's losses came by way of finish. In May 2024, Jesus Ramos Jr. (20-1), who also features on the card, would score a ninth-round knockout over Gonzalez. After defeating Ivan Herrera (3-9) via retirement three months later, Gonzalez suffered another loss.

Cuban fighter Yoenis Tellez (8-0) stopped Gonzalez in the seventh round, after scoring three knockdowns. In his last bout, Gonzalez was able to return to the win column with a split decision win over Jarrett Hurd (25-3) on the undercard of Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach.

Now, the Venezuelan will aim to make the most of his short-notice opportunity, as Lara will aim to defend his WBA title after a collapsed unification bout.

Erislandy Lara vs Johan Gonzalez Date

Date: Saturday, December 6, 2025

Erislandy Lara vs Johan Gonzalez Start Time

Start: 9 p.m. EET / 6 p.m. PST / 2 a.m.GMT

How To Watch Erislandy Lara vs Johan Gonzalez

Watch: Prime Video PPV

Erislandy Lara vs Johan Gonzalez Location

Location: Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, Texas

Erislandy Lara vs Johan Gonzalez Fight Card

Isaac Cruz vs Lamont Roach Jr.: Interim WBC World Super Lightweight title

O'Shaquie Foster vs Stephen Fulton: Interim WBC World Lightweight title

Erislandy Lara vs Johan Gonzalez: WBA World Middleweight title

Jesus Ramos vs Shane Mosley Jr.: Interim WBC World Middleweight title

Erislandy Lara vs Johan Gonzalez Betting Odds

Moneyline: Lara -700 / Gonzalez +450

KO/TKO/DQ: Lara -160 / Gonzalez +1000

Decision: Lara +220 / Gonzalez +900

Total Rounds 9.5: Over -115 / Under -115

