KSI To Face Dillon Danis In Blockbuster Match For Misfits Boxing Return
YouTube influencer turned boxer KSI has seemingly taken a step out of the limelight over the past year or so as it pertains to him performing in the boxing ring.
While KSI has been extremely active in supporting his Misfits Boxing Promotion and doing other endeavors such as releasing music, his last boxing match came against Tommy Fury in October 2023.
KSI ultimately lost that fight by decision. However, many believed he deserved a win over Tyson Fury's younger brother, especially after connecting hard with him in the first round.
After that defeat, KSI's boxing record went to 5-1-1, and it was unclear if and when he would enter the ring again.
Any speculation about his boxing future can now cease, as Ariel Helwani made a February 4 X post that revealed KSI will be making his return to boxing against the notorious Dillon Danis on March 29 in Manchester, in what will be a 185-pound bout.
At first glance, Danis appears to be a peculiar choice for KSI in the ring. This is because Danis only has one professional boxing fight under his belt, and that was a loss against Logan Paul on the same card that KSI fought Fury on back in October 2023.
Danis does have a professional fighting background. But that was both in MMA and Jiu-Jitsu, as he's much better known for his grappling than his striking skills. However, given Danis' massive platform and ability to sell a fight, this matchup makes a ton of sense from a sales perspective.
While KSI would have a tougher test against a guy like Darren Till, perhaps he feels like facing Danis is a way to shake any rust off after his long absence.
The Latest Boxing News:
- Darren Till KOs Anthony Taylor In Misfits Boxing Debut, Calls Out Masvidal, Perry, Fury, And KSI
- David Benavidez Calls Out Canelo Alvarez With Bold Beterbiev vs Bivol Pick
- Venue For Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Revealed
- Jim Lampley Praises David Benavidez's Win Over David Morrell