Darren Till KOs Anthony Taylor In Misfits Boxing Debut, Calls Out Masvidal, Perry, Fury, And KSI
Darren Till brutally knocked out Anthony Taylor in their fight at the Misfits Boxing event on January 18. The clash in Manchester was mostly one way traffic.
Till started the fight strong and went after Taylor in the first round of the contest. Till's left hand started to find its timing as the fight progressed.
The hammering continued as the rounds continued and Taylor was knocked down multiple times. Till, though, tried to stay precise and didn't rush in carelessly for the finish.
Taylor, though, almost found a break in the fifth round of the contest. He landed a big right hand that left Till a bit shaken. However, Till wasn't in any real danger at any point.
Till eventually caught Taylor with a vicious uppercut in the sixth round. He then followed up with some big shots for the finishing sequence. Anthony Taylor collapsed on his way out of the ring and needed medical attention.
Watch the finishing sequence:
Watch the full highlights:
Darren Till credited Taylor for stepping in for Tommy Fury after the fight and took shots at the latter. Till also claimed that he is excited to see what's in store for him next. 'The Gorilla' told DAZN:
Credit to Anthony, he stepped in late and put up a good fight. Let's not talk about that ****** who dropped out of this fight. I've spent time out of the ring but now am ready for this. Misfits now, let's see what is in store.- Darren Till
With Darren Till's callout to Jorge Masvidal, Mike Perry, Tommy Fury, and KSI, something exciting could be next in store for the Liverpudlian.
