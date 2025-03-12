Lamont Roach Slips Subtle Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Diss Into Rematch Announcement
The biggest story in the boxing world this month has been the controversial outcome of the Gervonta "Tank" Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr. fight for Davis' WBA lightweight belt.
You surely know by now that David took an inadvertent knee in the ninth round, went to his corner to get his coach to wipe his face with a towel, and then returned to the fight, and referee Steve Willis essentially acted as if none of that happened.
The fight was ultimately ruled a majority draw. And despite Roach Jr.'s team making an appeal to the New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC) to change its verdict, they upheld the decision and the fight will remain a draw.
However, all indications are that a rematch between Davis and Roach is coming next. And in a March 11 Instagram post, Roach Jr. addressed the first fight and threw some shade Davis' way regarding their next showdown.
"March 1st was crazy! I appreciate everyone who was apart of this night even the haters. First I want to thank God, without him none of this is possible. I want to thank the ones who truly believed in me from the start and most of them was my family fasho. Thank you to all my sponsors your support was greatly appreciated," the post's caption began.
"Even tho I ain’t get the results i deserved, I was the other half of a sellout crowd that broke the record for highest grossing event in the history of the Barclays center. AND I showed that I was a pound for pound talent against a generational star in the sport. I was born a star but March 1st a star was finally under the microscope of the world! I can’t wait to run it back and put on a show again!
"#Belt2Ass part two OTW 🤫," it ended.
That final hashtag combined with Roach including a photo of Davis running away from him (photo #2) is surely Roach's way to take some subtle jabs at Davis before the rematch is finalized.
