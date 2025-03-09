Promoter Reveals Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr Rematch Is 'Done Deal'
Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach Jr. may be stepping back into the ring sooner rather than later.
Roach Jr.'s promoter, Gary Jonas, shed some light on the negotiations for the rematch. While he didn't give too many details, Jonas did say that the second bout between Davis and Roach Jr. is all but finalized.
"Very close," Jonas said. "In my mind, it's a done deal, but there are formalities, but it's a done deal, and it's not far off. I can't give you more than that right now, but I can tell you is that it's going to be an interesting fight. I think you got dynamics. You got Gervonta, who's probably going to be angry, probably woken up, probably more focused and he has been [and] not talking about retirement. That's a factor."
Davis and Roach Jr. fought to a closely contested and heavily disputed majority draw on March 1 for Davis' WBA lightweight belt. The key moment of the bout came in the ninth round when Davis took a knee and had his face wiped by one of his cornermen, which led to referee Steve Willis initially counting as if he was going to rule it a knockdown.
After some pleading by Davis, Willis stopped the count and let the fight resume.
Had the Willis ruled Davis (30-0-1, 28 KOs) taking a knee as a knockdown, Roach Jr. (25-1-2, 10 KOs) would have won by unanimous decision and become the WBA lightweight champion. Roach Jr.'s team appealed the result to The New York State Athletic Commission, but the decision stood despite noting the egregious mistake by Willis. The decision to uphold the majority draw drew the ire of Roach Jr. on social media.
"Look man, I’m going [to] tell y'all straight up, I ain't sue nobody," he wrote. "STFU. MY TEAM submitted an appeal on my behalf. What [does] it look like not having a team that don’t pull that trigger on some [expletive] that they know was wrong. They stood up for me. So all that lawsuit [expletive] yall can put to rest."
It was high drama throughout the second half of Davis vs. Roach Jr. Now, with the controversy and circumstances heading into the rematch, the second bout could be even better than the first if it happens.
The Latest Boxing News
Lamont Roach Slams NYSAC Verdict On Gervonta Davis Fight
NYSAC Delivers Verdict On Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach
Canelo Alvarez Gives Blunt Verdict On Gervonta Davis Fight Disqualification
Lamont Roach Jr. Alleges Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Brought 'Illegal Irritant' Into Fight
Lamont Roach Jr. Argues Fight Overturn vs Gervonta 'Tank' Davis In Social Media Rant