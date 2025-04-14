Lamont Roach Sr. Debunks 'Crazy' Gervonta Davis Excuse For Fight Outcome
One of the more common narratives that have stemmed from the controversial fight between Gervonta "Tank" Davis and Lamont Roach on March 1 (which ended in a majority draw, despite many believing that Roach deserved the win) was that Tank was not in the right headspace in the ring.
There are several pieces of evidence to support this. One is that leading up to the fight, Davis was talking about being burnt out with boxing and discussing potentially retiring in the near future, This, combined with the baffling decision Davis made in the ninth round against Roach where he took a knee out of nowhere and then went to get his face wiped off by his corner.
While Davis ultimately wasn't penalized for this strange decision, many used it to say that Davis wasn't in a good state of mind to compete, which contributed to his subpar performance.
One person who isn't buying this theory is Lamont Roach Sr., which he made extremely clear during an April 13 interview with FightHype.
"It's crazy," Roach Sr. said of these theories. "He was at the top of his game. I seen the workout tapes. He was in his bag, he was grinding. He knew that Lamont could fight, so I'm sure he trained really hard."
He later added, "Tank is known to be in the ring, looking around at the corners, [Davis' coach] has to told him many times [to] 'focus', looking this way, looking at the screen with his mom, talking to Floyd, telling fighters outside [of the ring] to shut up, you know what I'm saying? That's what he do. Now they want to pinpoint and say, 'He wasn't focused.' Get out of here, man. I ain't buying that."
Roach Sr. clearly isn't keen to hear any excuse about Davis' deficient performance while fighting his son.
