Lamont Roach's Father Gives Honest Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Opinion
While there has always seemed to be a healthy amount of mutual respect between Gervonta "Tank" Davis and Lamont Roach, it's also clear that these two are not fond of each other outside of the ring. This has been intensified ever since their March 1 fight ended in a majority draw result.
Davis' performance in this fight, combined with the controversial decision that he made in the ninth round to take a knee out of nowhere and then have his face wiped off by his corner — all of which went unpenalized by the referee Steve Willis — has turned many fans against him.
Some fans are even convinced that Tank is overrated after facing Roach, and believe his knockout-centric style is going to cost him in an eventual rematch.
However, most boxing heads understand that Davis is still a world-class fighter. This is the opinion that Lamont Roach Sr. (who is his son's head trainer) shared during an April 8 interview with YSM Sports Media.
"He's a bad ************, earned everything he got," Roach Sr. said of Tank Davis. He later added, "Gervonta is a great champion and he earned everything he got. He's still a great fighter. What Lamont did in there can't dictate what nobody else is doing, that's what people got mistaken."
"Gervonta is still a great champion. He [was] just in there with another great fighter, and that's Lamont," Roach Sr. concluded.
It's cool to hear Roach Sr. still giving Tank his flowers and respect, which will only add intrigue for when his son goes toe to toe with Tank in the rematch.
