Lamont Roach Sr. Weighs In on Whether Son Can Crack Shakur Stevenson's Code

With Shakur Stevenson becoming one of boxing’s most heralded stars, many challengers are lining up to unseat him from his perch. One man in particular believes that his fighter has exactly what it takes to hand Stevenson his first professional loss.

Lamont Roach Sr. recently stated that his son Lamont Roach Jr. can defeat Stevenson, and expressed why he was so confident that his son is up for the daunting task.

“Same reason why he had what it took to do that with Gervonta Davis,” Lamont Roach Sr. told David Greisman of Boxing Scene.

Lamont Roach | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Roach Jr's bout against Gervonta Davis ended in controversy

Last March at the Barclays Center in New York, Roach Jr and Davis fought to a controversial draw. During the fight, Davis struggled to find his rhythm against the tactical approach of Roach, who moved up from super featherweight to challenge for the WBA Lightweight World Title.

While a rematch was initially targeted for late 2025 in Las Vegas, Davis instead chose to take on Jake Paul. Due to his ongoing legal issues, the fight was called off with Anthony Joshua taking his place.

“It's going to apply the same way,” Roach Sr said. “Lamont was a very elite amateur. I think a lot of people forgot that. He was a 12-time national champion, Golden Glove champion at 17 years old, USA champion, and an outstanding boxer in the tournament."

Lamont Roach Jr. (left) and Gervonta Davis (right) trade left hands. | IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

“He signed right up to Golden Boy [Promotions] straight out of amateurs at 18. He was very accomplished, and he went on to the pros and became a world champion. His ring IQ, his ability to make adjustments, his conditioning.”

Roach Jr has an advantage because of his familiarity with Stevenson

Roach Sr. also said that his son has an advantage because of his familiarity with Stevenson.

“So we know what we’re capable of,” Roach Sr. said. “He and Shakur make for a great fight. Shakur said himself, that’s why Shakur picked Lamont to beat Gervonta, because those two did many rounds with each other. It was great work.”

“It could take a fighter like Lamont and a good game plan. Same way we cracked the code on Gervonta, we’d be looking to do the same with Shakur.”

Roach Sr., also noted that his son’s friendship with Stevenson would not affect the fight.

“They talked it over. They decided the fight could be made. They understand it’s a business. They are friends. But when they get in the ring, I’m sure it’s going to be all business.”

The Latest Boxing News

Jai Opetaia to Fight for First-Ever Zuffa Boxing Title in March

Tim Bradley Names the Boxer Who’ll Eclipse Both Mayweather and Crawford

Fabio Wardley's First Defense of WBO Heavyweight Title Confirmed

Errol Spence Jr's Official Return Set Against Former Champion