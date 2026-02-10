Tim Bradley Names the Boxer Who’ll Eclipse Both Mayweather and Crawford

Tim Bradley has given a bold prediction about the future of boxing.

The boxing analyst and former two-weight world champion believes that Shakur Stevenson has the potential to be the face of boxing. In fact, he believes that Stevenson’s popularity could eclipse that of Floyd Mayweather and Terence Crawford.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Bradley explained just how bright Stevenson’s future is in the sport.

“I feel like Shakur can be that face of American boxing that we’ve always had. We had Floyd Mayweather, I think he can be as popular as Floyd Mayweather, if not more popular than Floyd Mayweather," Bradley said.

He went on to argue that Stevenson may be regarded more highly than Crawford, his mentor in boxing.

“There's no shade on Terence, he’s a remarkable fighter who will be remembered forever. He changed the game entirely and he did it this way, but I think Shakur will do it his way as well and I think he’ll be a lot more popular and a lot more respected than Terence Crawford is. That’s a shame but it is what it is.”

Can Stevenson best the face of boxing?

Stevenson seems to be well on his way to fulfilling Bradley’s prediction about his career. His status in boxing has ascended to an all-time high following his masterclass victory over Teofimo Lopez at Madison Square Garden on January 31, 2026.

Winning by a unanimous decision with dominant scores of 119–109 across the board, Stevenson won the WBO and Ring Magazine junior welterweight titles. With the victory, Stevenson became a four-division world champion. His accomplishments place him in elite company alongside legends like Mayweather and Pacquiao.

According to the Ring Magazine, Stevenson is currently the No. 3 pound-for-pound fighter in the world. Interestingly, the WBC stripped him of his lightweight title to account for his move to the 140-pound limit.

"In light of Champion Stevenson now being the reigning WBO Super Lightweight World Champion and consistent with the WBC Rules & Regulations, the WBC has declared vacant its Lightweight World title," the statement read. "The WBC will provide further information regarding the process to crown a new Lightweight World Champion in the near future."

In response, Stevenson called the WBC crooks for taking his title away.

“100k to some crooks who don’t deserve it? Nah, Leilani [his daughter], I'd rather give it to you, baby girl. The WBC didn’t even have s*** to do with this fight, and it’s eating them alive. Take your belt, it don’t make me.”

And I just paid these dudes after my last fight.. What the hell im giving yall 100k right now for? Because yall got beef with Bud so come at me for it — Shakur Stevenson (@ShakurStevenson) February 4, 2026

Whether it’s a big fight with Devin Haney or another contender, the boxing world will be eagerly anticipating Stevenson’s next fight.

