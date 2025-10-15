Latest Report Reveals Truth About Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Rematch Clause
Terence Crawford defeated Canelo Alvarez on September 13 in the fight of the century via unanimous decision. Crawford moved up two weight classes and put on a spectacular performance to walk away as the undisputed super middleweight champion.
The win marked Crawford winning a world title in a fifth weight class, and he also became the first male boxer in history to become the undisputed champion in three different weight classes. Canelo, meanwhile, suffered his first defeat at the 168 lbs division.
Much has been made about what's next for the pair. Canelo is set to undergo elbow surgery, pushing his possible return to the ring back to mid-2026. While a rematch next year still seemed like a possibility, journalist Dan Rafael has reported that no such clause was
Dan Rafael on a potential rematch between Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez
Rafael claimed that Canelo doesn't have a rematch clause against Crawford. While he has two fights left in the contract with Turki Alalshikh, an automatic rematch is not a given, unless his excellency explicitly wants that.
"What I am told by Canelo’s people is that absolutely there is no rematch clause. He does have two more fights on a contract with Turki. Now, if Turki said, ‘I wanna do the rematch,’ I guess, they could make the rematch, but there’s nothing, you know, that he can invoke and say, ‘I’m getting an automatic rematch with Terence Crawford.'"- Dan Rafael
Canelo, though, remains the face of boxing despite his defeat. Hence, a Crawford rematch won't be denied if the Mexican wants it next.
Canelo Alvarez remains Terence Crawford's biggest possible fight
Crawford has opened a lot of doors for a next mega fight with his win against Canelo. David Benavidez, Dmitry Bivol, Janibek Alimkhanuly, Jaron 'Boots' Ennis, and more have emerged as options for 'Bud' Crawford.
None of those aforementioned names, though, can compete with Canelo when it comes to sheer star power and achievements. Boxing fans often have a short memory; hence, it's easy to forget that Canelo almost single-handedly carried the sport for nearly a decade. He has a global fan base and earns significantly more than anyone else.
Fighting Canelo also secures the biggest payday of a fighter's career. It's hard to imagine Crawford passing up the chance to have a rematch, especially after winning the first fight. Fans have to wait and see how the situation evolves and what's next for either Canelo or Crawford.
