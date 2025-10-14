Ben Whittaker's Matchroom Boxing Debut Date Set As Molly McCann Features On Undercard
Ben Whittaker is considered to be one of the brightest talents in British boxing today, as 'The Surgeon' has a 9-0-1 record. The fighter from Wolverhampton turned professional in 2022, after earning a silver medal at the 2020 Olympic Games.
The rising light heavyweight is known for his showboating, mic skills, and finishing ability. Now, after signing with Matchroom Boxing earlier in the month, he may be propelled to new heights.
Hearn believes that Whittaker has the potential to be one of the biggest stars in the UK boxing scene, and was seemingly eager to sign the prospect following his departure from Boxxer.
Set for his 11th professional fight since making his debut in July 2022, the 28-year-old will headline an event under the banner of his new promotion.
Ben Whittaker To Take On Benjamin Gavazi On November 29th in Birmingham, United Kingdom
Whittaker was able to bounce back from a controversial technical decision draw against Liam Cameron when he faced his fellow countryman for a second time in April. Scoring a second-round knockout, Whittaker ended his rivalry with Cameron with an emphatic end.
It has now been confirmed by Matchroom Boxing that Whittaker will make his second appearance of the year on November 29th.
Taking on Benjamin Gavazi, who holds a 19-1 record, Whittaker will be the headline act for his first fight under the Matchroom Boxing promotion.
Gavazi, 30, fights out of Germany and has won 13 of his professional bouts via finish. He will be competing for the first time in almost a year, with his last bout coming in December 2024.
The German's last fight would see Gavazi win via 10th-round knockout, defeating Branimir Malenica (10-0). Whittaker's opponent has not lost a fight since 2018, when he lost his professional debut via unanimous decision.
The pair will compete for the WBC Silver Light Heavyweight title at The National Exhibition Centre, Birmingham.
The undercard of the bout will feature former UFC star Molly McCann, who made her boxing debut in September. Winning her first professional bout via TKO, 'Meatball' McCann will look for a second consecutive win when she takes on Ebonie Cotton. The 31-year-old Cotton currently has a 1-0 record.
Other fights on the card include a rematch between Cameron Vuong (9-0) and Gavin Gwynne (18-4-1), and Aaron Bowen (7-0) vs Tom Cowling (14-1).
Super featherweight prospect Ibraheem Sulaimaan (9-0) will also compete on the card, with his opponent yet to be announced.
