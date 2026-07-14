Latest Tyson Fury Family Member Set to Make Professional Debut

Tyson Fury is one of the biggest names in boxing for over a decade.

Fury made his professional debut back in 2008, but it was his 2015 win over Wladimir Klitschko that launched him into the stratosphere and to fights with other superstars like Deontay Wilder and Oleksandr Usyk.

But Tyson isn't the only member of his family to make a living in the fight game. And now, another member of his family is set to make his professional debut.

Tyson Fury | USA TODAY Sports

James Dean Fury signs deal with BOXXER ahead of debut

Tyson Fury's cousin, James Dean Fury, has signed a promotional deal with Ben Shalom's BOXXER and will make his professional debut on the Troy Williamson vs Callum Simpson rematch in Leeds on August 8th.

The 20-year-old has more than proven his Fury heritage as an amateur boxer, winning three national titles before making the decision to turn professional at super middleweight under him and Tyson's uncle, Peter Fury.

Peter is most well-known at the minute for his role as Rico Verhoeven's head coach for his fight against Oleksandr Usyk, which saw the Ukrainian come as close to a loss as we have ever seen in his career.

The young Fury's opponent is yet to be revealed - it will obviously be nothing too strenuous, but designed as more of a showcase. James Dean, however, believes that when the challenges do come, he will rise to them in true Fury fashion.

"I'd like to thank my uncle Peter, BOXXER, Ben Shalom and Mick Hennessy for making this possible, Fury said. "My goal is to go all the way. I want to win world titles and become the best fighter I can be. I train hard, I'm dedicated and I'm prepared to do whatever it takes to reach the top.

"I'm excited to start this journey in Leeds on August 8 and put on a good performance for the fans. The super middleweight division is full of great fighters, but I believe the best version of me is going to wipe everyone out."

Ben Whittaker (right) with his promoter, Ben Shalom. | IMAGO/PA Images

This has the potential to be a very prudent signing by Shalom if Fury can fulfill his promise. He has been in a transition phase with his promotion since losing his spot on Sky Sports in favor of Jake Paul's MVP promotions and Dana Whites Zuffa Boxing. He also lost his previous star investment, Ben Whittaker, to Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing.

"James Dean Fury is an exceptional young talent with all the attributes needed to go a long way in this sport," Shalmon explained. "Boxing is in his blood. He comes from one of Britain's most famous fighting families and has one of the sport's best trainers in Peter Fury guiding his development.

"We're delighted to welcome James Dean to the BOXXER team and look forward to seeing him begin what we believe will be a very exciting professional career."

The latest in a long list of Fury's

The Furys have been a fighting family for generations, but James Dean follows in the footsteps of literal and metaphorical giants in entering the professional ranks.

His uncle and Tyson's father, John, had a short career as a professional and Tyson is clearly the most successful of their family in becoming a two-time heavyweight world champion. Tyson is currently on a collision course with long-time rival Anthony Joshua in what could be the biggest fight in British boxing history.

But he also trails behind Hughie Fury, who has once challenged for the heavyweight title against Joseph Parker and has since been in a period of obscurity due to injury as his career winds down.

Tommy Fury hits pads with his father on April 18, 2022. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Tommy Fury, Tyson's half-brother, also campaigns in the professional ranks but has not had a competitive professional fight in years, preferring to fight for the big bucks in the crossover scene, claiming wins over Jake Paul, KSI, and most recently former world's strongest man Eddie Hall.

Then there is Roman Fury, another brother of Tyson, who is 6-0 as a professional since making his debut at heavyweight in 2022.