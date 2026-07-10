Oleksandr Usyk Net Worth 2026

Oleksandr Usyk has become universally recognized as the best heavyweight of this era as a two-time undisputed champion, taking on and beating the best in the division all within the span of around five years.

The Ukrainian is also recognized as one of the best pure boxers of all time, as an Olympic gold medallist and also a former undisputed cruiserweight champion. He has defeated some of the biggest names in the sport, including Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, Daniel Dubois and Tony Bellew.

Since 2021, Usyk has been on a run of the biggest possible fights against the best, which will have no doubt helped him accumulate a vast fortune and made him one of the richest boxers of all time. He also has a portfolio of businesses, investments and sponsorships that will bolster this number. So, here is a breakdown of Usyk's net worth during his career as a boxer, which is not yet at its end.

Name Oleksandr Usyk Estimated net worth $140 million Sources of wealth Fight purses, business ventures, investments, real estate and sponsorships Businesses Usyk-17 promotions, Ready To Fight Sponsorships Boxraw, Rival and Venum

What is Oleksandr Usyk's net worth in 2026?

Oleksandr Usyk in the stands at Wembley Stadium, London on September 21, 2024. | IMAGO / PA Images

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Usyk's total net worth is around $140 million, which ranks him as one of the richest boxers of all time. It is also estimated, however, that Usyk's gross income, that is before taxes and management and coaches' fees, just from his fighting career between 2022 and 2026 is in excess of $300 million, which is one of the most financially abundant career runs in the history of boxing.

His total estimated net worth includes not only the regular payments he receives from long-term and one-time sponsors. It also includes any material assets he owns, such as any property and vehicles, as well as any stocks and shares in businesses he may own or have invested in.

Usyk's biggest paydays

Fight Estimated earnings Date Anthony Joshua 2 $40 million August 20, 2022 Tyson Fury 1 $45 million May 18, 2024 Tyson Fury 2 $45 million December 21, 2024 Daniel Dubois 2 $130 million July 19, 2025 Rico Verhoeven $40 million May 23, 2026

The former undisputed champ first ventured into a new stratosphere of earnings when he rematched Anthony Joshua to defend his newly acquired unified heavyweight titles, earning an estimated $40 million for his split decision win.

Tyson Fury was his next big payday, earning nearly $90 million dollars across both fights, and putting on a masterclass to beat Fury by split decision in the first fight to become undisputed and a more convincing unanimous decision in the rematch.

Then, by far his biggest check was for his second fight with Daniel Dubois, which tripled any previous single-fight purse at an estimated $130 million for a short night's work, knocking out the brit in the fifth round to once again be crowned undisputed heavyweight champion. This was followed by a crossover fight with kickboxing legend Rico Verhoeven, where he reportedly earned $40 million.

Business and sponsorships

Usyk is not an avid businessman like some of his contemporaries, Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury, who both have numerous ventures attached to their brand. But he does have an interest in agriculture, which he explained in an interview with Forbes Ukraine.

“In general, I’ve liked agriculture since childhood," Usyk said. "I buy land, grow berries, and have lakes. I have a partner, my oldest farmer friend. He got me involved in growing blueberries in Vyshhorod, which are then sold in bulk. You can fish and swim on the lakes for money."

This is not all; he also disclosed that he has spent $6 million of his own money investing in real estate, the automotive industry, and his platform 'Ready to Fight', which is a tech platform for boxers, agents, promoters, and matchmakers that covers anything from finance, analytics, and news to connect teams to help smoothly arrange fight camps or sparring.

Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury faced off in London ahead of their rematch | Richard Pelham/Getty Images.

Usyk also recently began investing in start-up ventures and has so far registered investments in a legal technology start-up and an AI-powered mental health marketplace.

For sponsorships, Usyk has had long-term relationships with Rival, which usually supplies his fight gloves, Venum, and Boxraw, who ran an apparel campaign with the Ukrainian called 'Undisputed 17' celebrating his conquest of the cruiserweight division in his first 17 professional fights before moving to heavyweight.