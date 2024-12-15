Lee Cutler Overpowers Stephen Mckenna In A Fascinating Bout
Lee Cutler thrashed Stephen McKenna twice as he conquered in a comprehensive epic to emerge victorious by majority verdict in a clash, which saw expectations of many fans met.
The duo had been entangled in a sizzling war of words for the duration of the build-up as McKenna promised to knock his opponent out.
Cutler, also referred to as "The Chaos", has been out of the box for a year, most recently thrashing Londoner Kingsley Egbunike to acquire the English title in December 2023.
Instead, it was the pure sheer work and two knockdowns of Cutler, which would produce him the win as well as the WBC International Super Welterweight championship.
"Chaos tonight, I loved it. I bullied the bully, there was no point running away from him because he's a fit lad but I knew he couldn't deal with the strength," said Cutler.
However, all of McKenna's industry, it was the smooth and accurate Cutler who took it 94-94, 95-93, 96-92 on the scorecards in a merited victory.
"My team thought I would stop him, it's something I have to work with, carrying the shot throughout the fight,” said Cutler.
"I'm ready for those big nights now," he added.
Cutler had a perfect beginning when he sent McKenna to one knee after a burst of clean shots in the opening round, establishing on his early advantage by aiming the body of his younger rival.
McKenna embarked on a firing in response in the second as he showered the head of Cutler, who seemed happy to bite down and work on the inside in view of more openings to the chest.
Cutler has spent the past year sparring and preparing with fighters like gym mate Adam Azim alongside Jimmy Sains, as well as with Chris Eubank Jr in the build-up to his most recent match.
Cutler's game-plan ripped off once more when he hit McKenna with a well-timed overhand right in the third round. His confidence signified by a tenacious smile in the face of the head shots coming his way.
Apart from his 14 professional victories, he has just one defeat to his name, losing by TKO to now light-heavyweight Bradley Rea in 2021.
In their final rounds, there was no let-up as both continued to exchange hands while scrambling between the ropes until the ultimate bell in what will go down as a bout-of-the-year competitor.
Cutler, the 28-year-old said that on a recent trip to Saudi Arabia while supporting gym mate Chris Billam-Smith, he had a chat with promoter Ben Shalom, who vowed that he would headline with Cutler if he is successful on Saturday.
"I've got to get through Stevie first and when I do I'll be going up to Ben and making sure he does make that happen for me,” said Cutler. It is now clear that the deal is done with the win on McKenna.