Andre Ward Shares What Worries Him About Floyd Mayweather's Comeback

Andre Ward has expressed his concerns about Floyd Mayweather’s highly-anticipated return to the boxing ring.

Appearing on the All The Smoke Fight, Ward spoke candidly about why Mayweather should rethink competing in sanctioned bouts.

“Floyd Mayweather’s return is bittersweet to me. I don’t mind Floyd and Manny [fighting each other], but if Floyd starts to campaign, which it seems like he is, as a professional fighter doing real sanctioned fights, I am struggling with that.

“I don’t want to see Floyd take a loss against a guy that we’ve never heard of. I don’t want to see Floyd take a loss against a younger fighter, because the younger fighters, these days, they play for keeps," he continued.

Ward doesn't want Mayweather to suffer a loss to an up-and-coming fighter

Ward also noted that a new generation of fighters will not let Mayweather’s “aura” stand in their way in the ring.

“They are not so enamored with Floyd where they won’t try to beat him up. They don’t love Floyd so much that they don’t want that ‘0’ on their record. They want to be able to say, ‘I did that to Floyd, because then their name is forever etched in history.” Andre Ward

He also added that the fighter who gives Mayweather his first loss will reach iconic status.

“There is nothing that they can do, before or after that, that is going to be bigger than them giving Floyd his first loss.”

Floyd Mayweather | IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Mayweather has three fights scheduled in 2026

Since his last official fight against Conor McGregor, Mayweather is back and has a busy fighting schedule in 2026. He has signed on to face Mike Tyson in an exhibition match on April 25, 2026, in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)

He will also take on kickboxing legend Michalis "Iron Mike" Zambidis in an exhibition bout on June 27, 2026, at the OAKA Arena in Athens, Greece. Billed as the "Battle of the Legends," this match serves as a tune-up for Mayweather before his scheduled September 2026 rematch with Manny Pacquiao.

Mayweather shared his excitement for the bout.

“2026 is already shaping up to be an exciting year for me… (((Europe)))… I’m on the way to entertain!!,” he wrote. “Athens, Greece… Get Ready For An All-Out Exhibition. This summer will be a legendary battle,” the post continued. “June is the month where history will be made at the Telekom Center. Different energy. Different level.”

Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Following his exhibition with Zambidis, Mayweather is set to take on Manny Pacquiao in a long-awaited rematch.