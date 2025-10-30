Lucas Browne Headed To Florida To Fight For BKB World Title
At 46, Lucas Browne is all set for a shot at the Bare Knuckle Boxing (BKB) heavyweight title. The fight is set for Saturday, the 22nd of November at the Charles F Dodge Center in Pembroke Pines, Florida.
That title is held by Gustavo Trujillo, aka “The Cuban Assassin,” who fights primarily out of Florida and has many fans in the Miami area, where this one is set to take place.
“I’m the sort of man who never looks at an opportunity like this and says no I won’t or can’t,” Browne said in a statement to the press. “It’s a massive opportunity and I’m taking it with both hands. It’s something that doesn’t come around often for many people so I will never not give it a try. I’m thankful to the BKB for considering me and I’ll make them proud also.”
Lucas Browne in combat sports
Browne is a combat sports veteran with an impressive record (31-7, 27 KOs boxing; 1-0 BKB) and a hunger for the sport even into his late 40s. Browne may be motivated by history as he is looking to do something that no boxer has done since John L. Sullivan in the 1800s. Sullivan was the first and only boxer to be both a bareknuckle fighter and a world boxing champion.
Browne is trying to go the other direction. Having already won accolades in boxing, he is trying to earn a bare-knuckle title. He is already a former WBA World Heavyweight champion, as well as a former Commonwealth champion and Australian champion in boxing.
This one is an intriguing match-up because Gustavo “The Cuban Assassin” Trujillo is undefeated in BKB. He is 7-0 with all of his wins coming by way of knockout. It’s a classic matchup of experience vs. power.
“BKB Bare Knuckle is keeping its foot on the gas and putting another stamp on a historic 2025 on November 22 with BKB 48: Night of Four Kings, featuring four title fights showcasing some of the best pound-for-pound bare knuckle fighters in the from around world," said David Tetrault, CEO of BKB Bare Knuckle
"Coming off arguably our biggest show ever where Paulie Malignaggi defied critics and was triumphant in his return to fighting, and Marko Martinjak became a two-division champion, claimed his fifth title in five weight classes, and solidified himself among the sports’ elite - we believe this will be our most explosive card to date.”
