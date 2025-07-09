Manny Pacquiao Net Worth 2025
Manny Pacquiao is one of the greatest fighters to ever lace up a pair of boxing gloves. He is the only eight division world champion in the history of the sport and boasts a stunning record of 63-8-2, with 39 knockouts.
He also stepped foot in politics, serving as the senator of Philippines between 2016 and 2022. Pacquiao also stood for the presidential election in 2022, where he finished third. During his career, Pacquiao has amassed a spectacular amount of wealth
Name
Manny Pacquiao
Estimated net worth
$220 million
Source of wealth
Professional Boxing, Exhibition Boxing, Endorsements, Real Estate, Technology and Cryptocurrency, Media and Entertainment, Retail and Hospitality, Sports and Entertainment, Agriculture, Education
Salary
N/A
Business (Ownership)
MP Promotions, Team Pacquiao Coffee, Pacman Wild Card Gym, Blow by Blow.
Sponsorship
ANTA, Nike, M88 Mansions, Nestle, HP
What is Manny Pacquiao's net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Manny Pacquiao has an estimated net worth of $220 million. During his legendary boxing career, 'Pacman' made an estimated $535 million ($775 million inflation-adjusted), $130 million alone from his 2015 fight against Floyd Mayweather. He also earned $500 million more from endorsements throughout his career.
Sportico named Pacquiao the 23rd highest-paid athlete of all time.
Manny Pacquiao's salary
During his professional boxing career, Pacquiao was involved in many high-profile fights. On top of their guaranteed fight fees, boxers also get paid from their promoters as well as potentially from pay-per-view buys. That said, Pacquiao made some eye-watering earnings in his fights and his bout against Mayweather remains the best-selling PPV in boxing history.
Here are the top five highest paydays of Pacquiao's career.
Fight
Estimated Earnings
Date
Mayweather vs Pacquiao
$130 million
May 2, 2015
Pacquiao vs Marquez 3
$30 million
November 12, 2011
Pacquiao vs Bradley
$26 million
June 9, 2012
Pacquiao vs Algieri
$25 million
November 22, 2014
Pacquiao vs Marquez 4
$23 million
December 8, 2012
Manny Pacquiao is one of the most recognizable boxers in history and his skills inside the ring garnered him massive popularity. Pacquiao had a notable rivalry with Juan Manuel Marquez and earned two of his top five career paydays against the Mexican.
His fight against Floyd Mayweather, though, grabbed the whole world's attention. It was a clash of two generational greats and earned 'Pacman' the biggest check of his career.
Apart from that, Pacquiao also stepped faced off in an exhibition against the likes of Rukiya Anpo and DK Yoo.
Pacquiao also worked as an actor and host for ABS-CBN and appeared in several films as part of his acting career. He played professional Basketball for the PBA (Philippines Basketball Association) and also released three albums as a singer, and of course, had a an extended political career.
Manny Pacquiao's businesses
Manny Pacquiao's hard work is not only limited to the boxing ring. Outside of it, he worked hard to build a business empire, expanding his reach in various sectors. His real estate portfolio is diverse, with Pacquiao owning a mansion in General Santos City and condos in Manila. He also has several commercial properties and a shopping mall.
Pacquiao made heavy investments in the food and beverage industry, opening the 'Team Pacquiao Coffee' chain and several Pacman Wild Card Gym's.
He also invested in technology companies, including a Singaporean blockchain company GCox. Pacquiao has also launched his own cryptocurrency called the 'Pac' token.
Apart from that, Pacquiao invested in several media and production companies in the Philippines. He also launched the TV Channel 'Blow by Blow' and has investments in natural gas power plants.
He has a diverse portfolio of agricultural investment as well, including a large scale banana plantation. He also established the Pacquiao Centre of Excellence, an academy for boxers where education is offered.
Manny Pacquiao's sponsorships and endorsements
With Pacquiao's global reach and appeal, many brands wanted to be associated with him. For his fight against Floyd Mayweather, Paramount Pictures, Tecate, and Smart Communications signed on as title sponsors, with many others involved in the fight as well.
Pacquiao's shorts during that fight were also lucrative advertising space. A 4x6 inch space on his shorts cost at least $300,000, with Cafe Puro and Air Asia among the brands to purchase the ad space.
Apart from that, Pacquiao also endorsed brands like Nike, Hewlett-Packard, Nestle, and Hennessy, while signing with Chinese sportswear company ANTA as his apparel sponsor. Pacquaio's partnership with Nike infamously ended in 2016 due to a sensitive comment about the LGBT community.
Pacquiao also registered his name as a trademark, licensing it out for sporting goods, textiles, head and footwear, and more.
