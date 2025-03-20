Gervonta Davis Net Worth 2025
Gervonta Davis is one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in boxing today. Davis is the current WBA lightweight champion and holds an undefeated record of 30 wins and one draw. With 28 of those wins coming by knockout, 'Tank' is known for his knockout power.
Name
Gervonta 'Tank' davis
Net Worth (estimated)
$10 million
Source of Wealth
Boxing, Sponsorships, Investments
Salary
Fight Earnings
Businesses (Ownership)
Real Estate Portfolio
Sponsorships & Endorsements
Under Armour, Nike, Reebok
What is Gervonta Davis' Net Worth in 2025?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Gervonta 'Tank' Davis is currently worth an estimated $10 million. This includes fight purse earnings from his boxing matches, endorsement deals and other ventures he's involved with.
Gervonta Davis Salary
While detailed fight earnings may not be disclosed, Davis' biggest payday was a reported $15 million he earned in 2023, a seventh round knockout win for Davis. For that fight Davis was guaranteed $5 million upfront and reportedly earned a 50% of the pay-per-view sales which totaled approximately $20 million.
Davis' earnings for his most recent fight, a controversial majority draw against Lamont Roach is estimated to be upwards of $10 million.
Gervonta Davis' Businesses
Gervonta Davis is reportedly preparing for life after boxing by building up a real estate portfolio. In 2023, 'Tank' purchases the block he grew up on in his hometown West Baltimore neighborhood to provide affordable housing.
When asked about his post-boxing career with TMZ Sports, he said "I'll probably be building my real estate portfolio."
Gervonta Davis' Sponsorships And Endorsements
Outside the ring, Davis has been able to attract notable endorsement deals with major brands such as his deal with hometown company, Under Armour. 'Tank' has also penned deals with Nike, Reebok and other companies.
Davis has even called out some of his favorite brands on social media to attract deals, as was the case with Chrome Hearts in 2025 with a story he posted on Instagram.
