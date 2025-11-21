Boxing has been one of the most popular sports worldwide for a long time. At one point, it even led the way in sports entertainment. However, in recent years, its popularity has dipped a bit. But despite that, boxers remain among the highest-paid athletes in the world.

Top boxers, apart from their multi-million dollar purses, also get lucrative sponsorship and endorsement deals. And some have built business empires outside of their achievements inside the ring.

Here, we have a look at the top 10 richest boxers of all time.

10. Sugar Ray Leonard- $120 million

Sugar Ray Leonard | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

When it comes to the greatest of all time discussion, Sugar Ray Leonard is one of the top picks for many. Ray Leonard retired with a record of 36-3-1 with 25 knockout wins, and for many, he is the gold standard of boxing. He was a huge fan favorite and earned some lucrative paydays during his career.

Apart from that, Ray Leonard has also worked as a motivational speaker. A boxer of his stature is also subject to many sponsorship and endorsement deals. Overall, he has a total net worth of $120 million, putting Ray Leonard as the tenth richest boxer of all time.

9. Oleksandr Usyk - $120 million

Oleksandr Usyk | IMAGO / PA Images

Oleksandr Usyk is one of the best boxers of the modern generation. He boasts an unblemished professional record of 24-0-0 with 15 knockout wins. Usyk has won the undisputed title in the cruiserweight and heavyweight divisions and has beaten Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, and more during his legendary career. He also won the Gold Medal in the 2012 London Olympics.

With big fights come big bucks, as Usyk gets paid a spectacular sum each time he steps in the ring. Considering he is the current undisputed heavyweight champion, only big fights are on the way for Usyk, meaning his $120 million fortune is set to grow.

8. Lennox Lewis - $140 million

Lennox Lewis | IMAGO / Future Image

Lennox Lewis is the definition of a heavyweight powerhouse, and he won the Olympic Gold Medal for Canada in 1988 in Seoul, South Korea. Lewis then turned professional and went on to have a glittering career in boxing's glory division. The former undisputed heavyweight champion retired with a record of 41-2-1 and 32 knockouts.

7. Anthony Joshua - $150 million

Anthony Joshua | IMAGO / PA Images

Anthony Joshua is one of the most notable heavyweights of this era. He is also a massive superstar and very few fighters have had the kind of superstardom that Joshua possesses. He also has a glittering list of achievements. Joshua is a former two-time heavyweight champion and currently possesses a professional record of 28-4-o with 25 knockout wins.

He has fought Oleksandr Usyk, Francis Ngannou, Joseph Parker, Dillian Whyte, Wladimir Klitschko, and more during his career. Joshua's fame also sees him earn big from sponsorship and endorsement deals. The British heavyweight has a net worth of $150 million due to his combined earnings, which is sure to increase even further following his upcoming fight against Jake Paul.

6. Tyson Fury - $160 million

Tyson Fury | IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking of superstar heavyweights, Tyson Fury is one of the biggest. He is an exceptionally skilled boxer with a personality that always leaves fans amused. 'The Gypsy King' is one of his kind and has fought legends throughout his career, including Klitschko, Usyk, Deontay Wilder, and more.

He has a record of 34-2-1 with 24 KO wins and the big fights in his career have seen Fury earn mammoth purses. Unsurprisingly, he has a massive net worth of $160 million.

5. Oscar De La Hoya- $200 million

Oscar De La Hoya | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Oscar De La Hoya is one of the most notable names in boxing in history. As a fighter, he was a former six-division world champion and also won the Olympic Gold Medal in 1992. De La Hoya fought some of the most notable names in boxing history, and upon retirement, has been working as a promoter.

His Golden Boy Promotions has hosted some of the biggest names in recent history. Through his fighting and promotional ventures, De La Hoya has built a massive net worth of $200 million, ranking him fifth on the list.

4. Manny Pacquiao- $220 million

Manny Pacquiao | IMAGO / Xinhua

When it comes to global boxing icons, Manny Pacquiao is one of the biggest. 'Pacman' holds a pro record of 62-8-3 with 39 knockouts and is the only eight-division world champion in boxing history. Pacquiao recently fought Mario Barrios at the age of 46. Like many others on the list, Pacquiao has competed against the most formidable opponents during his career.

Apart from that, his superstardom saw Pacquiao earn massive sponsorship and endorsement deals. Pacquiao has a net worth of $220 million and is continuing to grow his business empire.

3. Canelo Alvarez- $300 million

Canelo Alvarez | IMAGO / Hoganphotos

Canelo Alvarez has been the face of boxing for more than a decade. In an era where superstars have been few and far between to come by, Canelo has kept fans on his toes with big fights. A four division world champion, two time undisputed at super middleweight, Canelo never shies away from a challenge.

Being the biggest star in boxing, he has mega endorsement and sponsorship deals, and has also expanded his reach in the business world. Canelo's net worth exceeds $300 million, putting the Mexican third on the list.

2. George Foreman- $300 million

George Foreman | IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

George Foreman had two lives as a professional. Foreman retired early but returned as a veteran and continued demolishing the heavyweight division, establishing himself as a legend. He definitely earned big from his prowess inside the ring, but also outside of it.

Foreman also started the George Foreman Grill, a booming business that became a household name in the USA. Through his boxing career and business, 'Big' Jorge earned $300 million and is the second-richest boxer of all time.

1. Floyd Mayweather- $400 million

Floyd Mayweather | IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

It's only fitting that Floyd Mayweather leads the list, considering his nickname is 'Money'. Mayweather is arguably the biggest draw in boxing history. A five-division world champion, he retired with a perfect 50-0-0 record with 27 knockouts.

Outside the ring, Mayweather has multiple business ventures. His kingdom is ever growing and 'Money' continues to pocket big bucks. His over $1 billion in earnings and $400 million net worth make him the richest boxer ever.