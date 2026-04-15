Manny Pacquiao Picks Definitive Winner Between Prime Floyd Mayweather and Terence Crawford

Manny Pacquiao is currently scheduled to take on former rival Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a professional bout on September 19. Although there have been some question marks on the fight and whether it will proceed, they are understood to be competing at The Sphere in Las Vegas.

In terms of recent professional experience, Pacquiao is the fresher of the two. Ending a four-year layoff against Mario Barrios, 'Pac-Man' was held to a draw to miss out on the WBC World Welterweight title.

As for Mayweather, he has not competed as a professional since his 50th career win over Conor McGregor in 2017. Ahead of the fight, Pacquiao was asked how Mayweather would fare against Terence Crawford if they both met in their prime.

Manny Pacquiao names Terence Crawford's winning factor against prime Floyd Mayweather

IMAGO / PxImages

In footage captured by his team while featuring on Inside The Ring, Pacquiao was asked to pick winners in various fantasy matchups. One of the most notable pairings was Mayweather vs Crawford.

Although it was not clarified what versions of both Mayweather and Crawford were considered their 'prime', Pacquiao still had a confident answer.

"I think Terence Crawford, in both of their primes. He has an advantage: he's a southpaw." Manny Pacquiao

The former multi-weight world champion added, "I saw Crawford as a southpaw; he mastered it. He knows how to maximize his advantages against whoever he is fighting."

Mayweather retired with a professional record of 50-0, with victories on his resume over the likes of Pacquiao, Canelo Alvarez, Oscar De La Hoya, Ricky Hatton, Arturo Gatti, and more. 'Money' also claimed titles in five weight classes, from super featherweight to super welterweight.

As for Crawford, he retired with a professional record of 42-0. Names that 'Bud' faced in his career include Alvarez, Errol Spence, Kell Brook, Shawn Porter, Amir Khan, and more. He is also a five-division world champion, winning titles from lightweight to super middleweight.

There were some other fantasy matchups between past Pacquiao opponents and current stars that the Filipino was asked to pick between.

Manny Pacquiao | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

When asked to pick between Antonio Margarito and Devin Haney, Pacquiao picked the latter as the winner, seeing a victory for the current welterweight champion.

Between Oscar De La Hoya and Ryan Garcia, 'Pac-Man' once again picked his former foe De La Hoya.

The final matchup the boxing legend was asked to pick between was Juan Manuel Marquez and Naoya Inoue. Pacquiao picked Inoue without any hesitation. "Because Inoue can go around and counter Marquez."