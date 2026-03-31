Floyd Mayweather Risks Breaching Contract Over Manny Pacquiao Fight Change

Floyd Mayweather is set to come out of retirement to face Manny Pacquiao at the Sphere in Las Vegas on September 16 in a blockbuster rematch after beating the Filipino all the way back in 2015.

After claiming the fight will be an exhibition, boxing commentator Mike Coppinger has revealed that the undefeated star could be in danger of breaching his contract if he remains insistent on shifting his fight with Pacquiao from a professional bout.

In an interview with Vegas Sports Today this past weekend, Mayweather claimed that his fight with Pacquaio is not actually a professional fight, but an exhibition fight similar to his bout against 'Iron' Mike Tyson.

"This is actually not a fight it's an exhibition, you know I got an exhibition with Tyson also. Mayweather added. “We’re going to do it again and hopefully entertain the people.”

An exhibition fight with Pacquiao would mean his undefeated record remains spotless at 50-0 if he loses.

Money also stated that the Sphere is not yet confirmed to be the venue for the fight, but just one of the locations being considered.

Pacquiao's team deny exhibition fight

Coppinger reported that MP Promotions CEO Jas Mathur has denied the fight being an exhibition. He wrote:

"Spoke to MP Promotions CEO Jas Mathur, who confirmed Floyd Mayweather & Manny Pacquiao are contracted to meet in an official fight at The Sphere. Floyd claimed over the weekend it’s an exhibition with the venue TBD. Pacquiao. Mathur said Manny isn’t interested in an exhibition."

Mayweather’s comments also directly contradicted Netflix’s official announcement. And he would be in breach of contract if he insists on shifting it to an exhibition. https://t.co/gSrHoF9Jxo — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) March 30, 2026

The former eight-weight world champion has previously said he would like to be the fighter to strip Mayweather of his undefeated record.

"I want Floyd to be forever haunted by the one loss on his professional record and always remember who gave it to him."

The 49-year-old came out of retirement in July last year to face Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight belt, earning a surprising majority draw.

Mayweather's preparation for the rematch

Floyd Mayweather | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In addition to Pacquiao, Mayweather is set to fight Mike Tyson on April 25 in the Democratic of Congo. However, as the date edges closer, there are serious doubts that the fight will happen.

He is also set to take on kickboxing legend Mike Zambidis in Athens, on July 25, with Pacquiao being set to take on Russian boxer Ruslan Provodnikov on April 18 as both boxing greats prepare for the blockbuster rematch in September.

The rematch would be Mayweather's first professional fight since beating UFC star Conor McGregor in 2017 in Las Vegas to retire undefeated at 50-0.