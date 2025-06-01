Boxing

Manny Pacquiao Pinpoints The Advantage He Has Over Mario Barrios

Manny Pacquiao didn't mince words when discussing his advantages over Mario Barrios.

Grant Young

Jul 19, 2019; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Manny Pacquiao weighs in for his WBA welterweight world title boxing fight against Keith Thurman (not pictured) at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Jul 19, 2019; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Manny Pacquiao weighs in for his WBA welterweight world title boxing fight against Keith Thurman (not pictured) at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

In 48 days, 46-year-old Manny Pacquiao will step into the ring for a professional fight for the first time since 2021, when he lost a unanimous decision to Yordenis Ugas. This will be to fight 30-year-old Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight belt in Las Vegas, Nevada.

While there is a lot of skepticism about whether Pacquiao should be fighting at all, given his age, most agree that Pacquiao could have picked a more dangerous opponent than Barrios. While he is a reigning champion of a prestigious belt, the general sentiment is that Barrios is a relatively beatable champion.

And while Barrios does have 18 KOs on his professional fight record (which is 29-2-1 and includes losses to Gervonta Davis and Keith Thurman), there does seem to be some holes in his game that Pacquiao (who will be the smaller boxer come fight night) could exploit if he's able to re-find a former version of himself.

Many believe that Pacquiao's best shot at beating Barrios is with a knockout, as punching power is typically the last thing to leave an aging boxer. However, Pacquiao believes he has another advantage over his adversary, which he revealed when speaking with the media.

"I think I'm faster than him. Definitely," Pacquiao said when asked whether he thinks he's perfectly suited to face Barrios, per a YouTube video from FightHype. "My movement, my speed is still there. Nothing goes, movement and speed. I can also still develop it... I still have that."

Pacquiao was known for his blistering speed during his prime, which was a huge reason he amassed 62 professional wins, 39 KOs, 12 world titles, and became the only eight-division world champion in the history of boxing.

Fans will have to wait until July 19 to see whether Pacquiao truly has a speed advantage over Barrios; and if he does, whether he can turn that into a victory.

The Latest Boxing News

Manny Pacquiao Answers Whether Money Was The Reason For Boxing Return

Manny Pacquiao Admits He Must 'Punish' Himself For Mario Barrios Fight

Manny Pacquiao's Ex-Teammate Predicts 'Dangerous' Fight Outcome vs Mario Barrios

Undefeated Champion Predicts Brutal 'Beating' For Manny Pacquiao During Return Fight

Published
Grant Young
GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers Boxing, Women’s Basketball, and the New York Mets for On SI. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco, where he also played Division 1 baseball for five years, and he thinks it’s time that Canelo Álvarez fights David Benavidez.