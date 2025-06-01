Manny Pacquiao Pinpoints The Advantage He Has Over Mario Barrios
In 48 days, 46-year-old Manny Pacquiao will step into the ring for a professional fight for the first time since 2021, when he lost a unanimous decision to Yordenis Ugas. This will be to fight 30-year-old Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight belt in Las Vegas, Nevada.
While there is a lot of skepticism about whether Pacquiao should be fighting at all, given his age, most agree that Pacquiao could have picked a more dangerous opponent than Barrios. While he is a reigning champion of a prestigious belt, the general sentiment is that Barrios is a relatively beatable champion.
And while Barrios does have 18 KOs on his professional fight record (which is 29-2-1 and includes losses to Gervonta Davis and Keith Thurman), there does seem to be some holes in his game that Pacquiao (who will be the smaller boxer come fight night) could exploit if he's able to re-find a former version of himself.
Many believe that Pacquiao's best shot at beating Barrios is with a knockout, as punching power is typically the last thing to leave an aging boxer. However, Pacquiao believes he has another advantage over his adversary, which he revealed when speaking with the media.
"I think I'm faster than him. Definitely," Pacquiao said when asked whether he thinks he's perfectly suited to face Barrios, per a YouTube video from FightHype. "My movement, my speed is still there. Nothing goes, movement and speed. I can also still develop it... I still have that."
Pacquiao was known for his blistering speed during his prime, which was a huge reason he amassed 62 professional wins, 39 KOs, 12 world titles, and became the only eight-division world champion in the history of boxing.
Fans will have to wait until July 19 to see whether Pacquiao truly has a speed advantage over Barrios; and if he does, whether he can turn that into a victory.
The Latest Boxing News
Manny Pacquiao Answers Whether Money Was The Reason For Boxing Return
Manny Pacquiao Admits He Must 'Punish' Himself For Mario Barrios Fight
Manny Pacquiao's Ex-Teammate Predicts 'Dangerous' Fight Outcome vs Mario Barrios
Undefeated Champion Predicts Brutal 'Beating' For Manny Pacquiao During Return Fight