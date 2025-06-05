Boxing

Former WBC interim champion Ryan Garcia has opened up about mental health issues in a social media post on X. The Victorville Bomber has been open about his past mental health issues, and the problem continues to be vital to him.


“I’ve battled heavy depression. I’ve faced mental demons most people wouldn’t even understand. And I just want to say to any man feeling alone in this — I see you. I feel that emptiness. I know what it’s like to speak up and feel like nobody hears you, like your pain isn’t real to them. But you’re still a beast."

With the possible exception of former unified heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, Garcia is one of the most open voices about mental health challenges faced by men and athletes.

In a since deleted social media video, Ryan Garcia (20-2-0-1) stated that the New York State Athletic Commission had asked that he undergo a mental health evaluation before his April 20, 2024,  WBC junior welterweight title fight against Devin Haney (32-0-0-1). Garcia won that fight emphatically, dropping Haney three times. The judge's verdict was later overturned based on a failed drug test.

Garcia was last seen in the ring on May 2nd in Times Square, NY when he was beaten and dropped once by Roland Romero (17-2) in a bid to capture a version of the WBA welterweight title. Despite his setback, Garcia ended his post on social media on an inspiring note.

“Men are dying in silence. Suicide, addiction — it’s killing us. And the more we pretend we’re fine, the worse it gets. Silence is killing great men. Speak up. Keep fighting. You’re not weak for feeling pain — you’re strong for surviving it. God bless.”

