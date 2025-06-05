Vasiliy Lomachenko Announces Retirement From Boxing
Two-time Olympic gold medalist and former three-weight world champion Vasility Lomachenko has announced his retirement from boxing at 37 years old.
The Ukranian, who will hang up his gloves as one of the greatest boxers in history, took to Instagram this morning to make the announcement, posting a video thanking fans, his manager Egis Klimas, his promoter Bob Arum, his trainer Anatoly and his father.
“First and foremost I want to thank our lord, Jesus Christ, for everything he has done for me," Lomachenko began. "For guiding a prideful young man down a path that ultimately showed me that fame, legacy and recognition are not the true purpose of life. I’m grateful for every victory and every defeat, both in the ring and in life."
Lomachenko continued, saying “I’m thankful as my career comes to an end I’ve gained clarity about the direction a person must take in order to achieve true victory, not just in the ring."
“And of course I would be remiss not to thank you, my dear boxing fans around the world. You have always supported me with passion and have lived through unforgettable fights alongside me for over a decade.”
Loma last fought George Kombosos Jr in May of 2024, stopping him in the 11th round by TKO.
Lomachenko was a legend in amateur boxing, racking up 396 wins and 1 loss. He was also a two-time Olympic gold medalist, taking home the top prize as a featherweight in Beijing in 2008, and as a lightweight in London in 2012. He also won the World Championship in Milan (2009) and Baku (2011), European Championship in Liverpool (2008), Junior World Championship in Agadir (2006) and the Cadet European Championship in Sataov (2004).
As a professional, The Ukrainian fought just 21 times, retiring with a record of 18 wins and 3 losses, with 12 wins by knockout. He's held the WBO featherweight, super featherweight and lightweight championship, the WBA super lightweight championship, and the WBC, IBF and Ring Magazine lightweight championship. He was also named the Ring Magazine Fighter of the Year in 2017 and won the Sugar Ray Robinson Award in 2017.
The Latest Boxing News
Tim Tszyu Makes Blunt Manny Pacquiao vs Mario Barrios Fight Prediction
Manny Pacquiao Picks Clear Winner In Gervonta Davis vs Naoya Inoue Fight
Manny Pacquiao Snubs ‘Boring’ Floyd Mayweather In Toughest Opponent List
Eddie Hearn Pinpoints Oleksandr Usyk Weakness That Daniel Dubois Can Exploit In Rematch