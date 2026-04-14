Manny Pacquiao vs Floyd Mayweather Reveals Rematch Deadline Fast Approaching

The door is officially closing on the Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao rematch.

Amid the drama and uncertainty surrounding the fight since its announcement, mostly stirred by cryptic comments from Mayweather, Pacquiao remained confident that the fight would still happen. However, the former eight-division world champion has finally started to waver, admitting that a deadline for the fight materializing is fast approaching.

Pacquiao and his team, namely Pacquiao Promotions CEO Jas Mathur, admitted that the window is closing. Mathur revealed on the ‘Inside the Ring Show’ that the two sides have until the end of the day on tonight to finalize the fight and make the rematch official.

Manny Pacquiao Promotions CEO Jas Mathur revealed on Inside The Ring that Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao must finalize their deal for a rematch by end of business day on April 14th 😳 pic.twitter.com/sh61XRVDL7 — InsideRingShow (@InsideRingShow) April 13, 2026

Mathur’s revelation comes shortly after he said the Pacquiao team was “100 percent confident” that the fight would be made. Pacquiao claims both he and Mayweather have already received advances on their fight purses, giving them no choice but to honor their commitment and throw down in the ring.

With Mayweather already reportedly under legal strain, one would imagine he would be doing everything in his power to avoid another potential lawsuit.

Manny Pacquiao blames “scared” Floyd Mayweather for negotiation woes

Floyd Mayweather (black/gold trunks) | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Team Pacquiao has not been shy about throwing Mayweather under the bus for the faltering negotiations, claiming ‘Money’ would be in breach of contract if the fight does not happen. Pacquiao is now accusing the 49-year-old of being “scared of losing” as he attempts to return to his first professional boxing in nearly a decade.

“I think he’s scared of losing,” Pacquiao said on the ‘Inside the Ring Show.’ “That’s his leverage to go around and have exhibitions. If that record is ruined, what else can he have leverage for to go around and have an exhibition match?”

Mayweather has not fought professionally since 2017, when he stopped Conor McGregor in another one of the 10 most-watched boxing fights of all time. He has had eight exhibition matches since then, most recently facing John Gotti III in June 2023 and August 2024.

🗣️ “He’s scared of losing.”



Manny Pacquiao doesn’t hold back on why he thinks Floyd Mayweather isn’t interested in a professional rematch 😬#InsideTheRing | Latest episode available on DAZN 📺 pic.twitter.com/0z3uT0dZmf — InsideRingShow (@InsideRingShow) April 13, 2026

Mayweather and Pacquiao have already collaborated on the most-watched pay-per-view event in boxing history, with their first fight garnering 4.6 million buys. The rematch would not even come close to touching those numbers, but the two Hall of Famers are merely hoping to repeat a portion of that success to boost their wallets over a decade later.