Mario Barrios Fires Warning At Manny Pacquiao, Going Into Fight With ‘Bad Intentions'
Mario Barrios will be Manny Pacquiao's comeback opponent as the Filipino legend returns to the boxing ring following a four-year hiatus to challenge for the WBC welterweight title. 46-year-old Pacquiao hasn't fought since his 2021 loss to Yordenis Ugas.
Barrios is the significantly taller fighter, as can be seen from their face-offs, and at 6 feet, he holds a 6.5 inch height advantage over Pacquiao, and his 71 inch reach is 4 inches longer as well.
Barrios is also 16 years younger than Pacquiao. The WBC welterweight champion, who holds a 29-2-1 record with 18 knockouts, was recently asked whether he sees the fight as a beatdown for Pacquiao. He said:
I am going in there with our gameplan. I am going in there with bad intentions. At any points if I see I have him hurt, it's kill or be killed in there. I see I have him hurt, I am trying to get him out of there.
Barrios was asked whether he would carry the fight like Jake Paul supposedly did against 58-year-old Mike Tyson in their November 2024 bout. Barrios said:
If the roles were reversed, he wouldn't take it easy on me. It's just the reality of the sport, it's kill or be killed in there.
Barrios was also asked about Pacquiao previously beating Mexican fighters, including Oscar De La Hoya, and whether he was looking to avenge those fights as a Mexican. Barrios, though, dismissed any such notion, claiming he is writing his own story instead of looking for payback for others.
Mario Barrios last fought on the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson undercard and earned a split draw against Abel Ramos. Against Manny Pacquiao, he has the chance to get a win over one of the greatest fighters of all time.
