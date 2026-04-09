Martin Bakole Shockingly Blames Own Promoter Ben Shalom for Career Struggles

Martin Bakole wants everyone to know that his latest career mishap has everything to do with Ben Shalom, whom he claims is no longer his promoter.

Bakole and Shalom joined forces in early 2023, and the 32-year-old has since become a bona fide top-10 heavyweight while earning his first world title shot. However, after withdrawing from an upcoming matchup with Guido Vianello, Bakole threw Shalom under the bus, claiming he is no longer with BOXXER.

"For everybody asking what is happening with me," Bakole wrote on X. "I am ready to fight anytime but one man is trying to ruin my career: Ben Shalom. I don’t understand why he is doing it. He has been earning money from me for years and years and has kept me tied up in a contract.

"My lawyer has confirmed that my contract with him is finished. I try to move on and he sends crazy emails to everyone blocking me from fighting and earning a living. He is trying to scare me saying he will sue everyone if I fight and don’t pay him. I fight to provide for my family, not for Ben Shalom. He is not my promoter. I am ready to fight but I will not pay that man another cent."

For everybody asking what is happening with me. I am ready to fight anytime but one man is trying to ruin my career: Ben Shalom. I don’t understand why he is doing it. He has been earning money from me for years and years and has kept me tied up in a contract. My lawyer has… pic.twitter.com/73qeud9f2c — Martin Bakole (@MartinBakole01) April 8, 2026

Bakole has not fought since a draw with Efe Ajagba in May 2025. That fight came less than three months after he challenged Joseph Parker for the WBO interim heavyweight title on two days' notice and lost by second-round TKO.

Martin Bakole shades Ben Shalom after Guido Vianello fallout

Bakole withdrew into the shadows after his draw with Ajagba, which left him winless since his statement victory over Jared Anderson in August 2024. He was widely expected to return against Vianello in May before the Italian called him out for backing out of the deal at the 11th hour.

Guido Vianello stands on a scale during Top Rank weigh-ins at the American Bank Center on Friday, April 12, 2024, in Corpus Christi, Texas. | Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

While the general assumption was that Bakole suffered an injury, he is instead blaming the whole ordeal on Shalom.

Bakole's withdrawal drew the ire of Vianello, who challenged the Congolese to "find his courage" by July. However, given his latest comments, Bakole could be on the shelf for much longer, depending on how his contract situation unfolds behind the scenes.

Assuming Bakole and his team break free from BOXXER, he will be the second big-name fighter to leave Shalom in the last year. The 31-year-old promoter lost his biggest star, Ben Whittaker, to Matchroom Boxing in late 2025.