Martin Bakole Delivers Message To Joseph Parker After Three Flights Totalling 3,800 Miles
After accepting a fight against Joseph Parker with just 48 hours notice, Scottish-based Congolese heavyweight Martin Bakole has finally landed in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia ahead of Saturday night's fight.
Bakole flew from Congo to Ethiopia, then to Dubai, before finally landing in Saudi Arabia, where he will earn a career-best pay day and contest the biggest fight of his life.
Bakole arrived in Riyadh late on Friday night and told the Mail Sport "I think my time is now".
"Only god knows [how the fight will unfold] but I feel I will shock the world," Bakole continued. "Imagine taking the fight at two days notice and stopping Joseph Parker, someone who has been in camp for four or five months, I think the world would be shocked.
"We have had good spars and if it were two or three months notice, I don't think he would have taken the fight because he knows me and how good I am.
"It was like a dream, but not a dream, I am here and ready to fight tonight. I am a solider and fighter, always be ready and now I am here to face Joseph Parker, unbelievable."
A stablemate of Martin Bakole told KO on SI how they see Saturday night's heavyweight contest unfold.
Super-lightweight Luke Bibby (9-0, 2KO) knows what it's like to be called up late to fight in Riyadh. Bibby beat Jordan Ellison last December on a week's notice and believes that Bakole will enjoy a similar fortune this weekend.
"Martin is a machine – I think he gets the job done inside the first six rounds. Martin has to fight his own fight and utilise his speed and accuracy, but if anyone can do it, then Martin can!
"If he wins I’d like to see him fight Dubois or Usyk next as he more than deserves a title shot now!"
