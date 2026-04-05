Deontay Wilder Afraid to Sleep Because of Referee in Derek Chisora Win

Despite picking up a massive win over Derek Chisora, Deontay Wilder still left the ring fearing for his life, which he blames on referee Mark Bates.

Despite landing 18 fewer punches than Chisora, Wilder remained in control for most of the fight and landed a knockdown in the eighth and 11th rounds to win a split decision. Wilder still blamed Bates for not stopping the fight much sooner and allowing him to eat "10 to 12" shots to the back of the head, which he claimed might prevent him from sleeping.

"If the ref was fair, you're looking at a third-round stoppage," Wilder said via Fight Hub TV. "There were so many things going on; I got hit in the back of the head like 10 to 12 times. Then, when I finally retaliate and hit back, you point fingers at me. You know how many fighters got hit in the head and don't wake up tomorrow?

"I might not even go to sleep tonight because of the awareness of getting hit in the back of the head and not waking up tomorrow. I feel good externally, but internally, something may be developing that I can't see right now. Because a referee decided to allow something to happen that shouldn't have happened."

Deontay Wilder rips the referee after his win vs Chisora!🚨



“If the ref was fair you looking at third round stoppage, it’s so many things going on..Damn I’m fighting Derek and the referee!!”- Deontay Wilder pic.twitter.com/Bw8nFgc1dk — Fight Hub TV (@FightHubTV) April 5, 2026

Fans accused Wilder of carrying a clearly hurt Chisora late in the fight, which he blamed on Bates.

Wilder claimed the referee's failure to stop the fight caused him to take it easy on Chisora late in the fight. 'The Bronze Bomber' admitted he felt bad for his "friend" after knocking him down twice, believing that further damage would have put the 42-year-old's life in danger.

Wilder also lost a point in the eighth round for pushing Chisora to the ground after a knockdown. The point deduction contributed to the split decision that Wilder took on two of the three score cards.

Deontay Wilder calls out Anthony Joshua after Derek Chisora win

Deontay Wilder | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The win was Wilder's second consecutive, giving him his first win streak since 2019. The former WBC heavyweight champion believes he can keep the ball rolling against Anthony Joshua, whom he called out after the fight.

Despite simultaneously reigning as heavyweight champions for years, Wilder and Joshua's paths never came close to crossing. They now find themselves in a similar position in the title picture, with Joshua coming off a knockout win over Jake Paul.