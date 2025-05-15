Date & Location For Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach Rematch Reportedly Set
Mark your calendars this summer and get ready for round 13 between Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach Jr.
The Ring Magazine's Mike Coppinger is reporting that the rematch between "Tank" and Roach will be August 16th in Las Vegas. The bout will come five months after their first encounter, which ended in a controversial majority draw back on March 1st.
Details are limited as of now, but presumably this fight would once again be for Davis' WBA lightweight title. Davis (30-0-1, 28 KOs) is the No. 1 ranked lightweight according to Ring Magazine, while Roach (25-1-2, 10 KOs), who is the WBA junior lightweight champion, is the No. 4 ranked boxer at 130 lbs.
The first fight sparked a lot of controversy, with many boxing pundits believing Roach edged out the decision. However, two judges had it 114–114, while the third judge had it 115–113 for Davis. In addition, Referee Steve Willis incorrectly didn't call a knockdown against Davis in the 9th round, when he took a knee following a quick jab by Roach.
Had that knockdown counted, Roach would have won a unanimous decision, handing "Tank" his first loss in his professional career. Now we're at the point where boxing fans are debating the decision and eager to watch the sequel.
The first bout did solid business, with Dan Rafael reporting that it did 262,000 PPV buys, and grossed $21 million in pay-per-view revenue in the U.S. The rematch is expected to similar, if not, better numbers given the controversial nature of the finish.
Many questions will come up in the lead up to this bout. Was it an off night for Davis? Was Roach's performance a fluke? Can the rematch live up to the hype of the first one?
All those questions will be answered on August 16th. in Las Vegas, Nevada.
