Boxing Tonight: Caleb Plant, Jermall Charlo Heavy Betting Favorites
Saturday's card, headlined by Caleb Plant and Jermall Charlo, represents a tale as old as time in boxing.
Plant and Charlo will fight in separate bouts on Saturday at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on a Premier Boxing Champions card on Prime Video. Plant headlines the card, as he'll defend his interim WBA super middleweight title vs Armando Resendiz in a 12-round bout, while Charlo will face Thomas LaManna in a 10-round super middleweight bout in the co-feature.
Should Plant (23-2, 14 KOs) and Charlo (33-0, 22 KOs) win their respective fights, they'll likely face each other later in 2025. The latest betting odds from DraftKings heavily favor Plant and Charlo, making their eventual meeting feel like a formality as long as everything goes according to plan.
Still, anything can happen in boxing. On May 2, Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia fought in separate bouts at Times Square in New York with plans for them to meet in a rematch in Saudi Arabia later in 2025. Haney held up his end of the bargain with a unanimous decision victory over Jose Ramirez, but Garcia was upset by Rolando "Rolly" Romero, losing by unanimous decision, putting the potential rematch on the back burner for the time being.
Plant, a former IBF super middleweight champion, is coming off a 9th-round stoppage of Trevor McCumby on Sept. 14. Resendiz got a 5th-round stoppage of Fernando Paliza the last time he stepped into the ring on Feb. 21.
Charlo, a former junior middleweight and middleweight champion, returns to the ring for the first time in over 18 months when he faces LaManna (39-5-1, 18 KOs). LaManna has won nine straight fights since losing via first-round knockout to WBA middleweight champion Erislandy Lara in 2021.
Here are the betting odds courtesy of DraftKings for Plant vs Resendiz and Charlo vs LaManna.
Caleb Plant vs Armando Resendiz moneyline odds
Moneyline: Caleb Plant -2500, Armando Resendiz +1100
Caleb Plant vs Armando Resendiz total rounds
Total rounds: 9.5 (Over -125, Under -110)
Caleb Plant vs Armando Resendiz KO/TKO/DQ odds
KO: Caleb Plant +275, Armando Resendiz +5000
TKO: Caleb Plant -115, Armando Resendiz +2500
KO/TKO/DQ: Caleb Plant -210, Armando Resendiz +1600
Caleb Plant vs Armando Resendiz decision odds
Decision: Caleb Plant +180, Armando Resendiz, +3000
Draw: +2800
Jermall Charlo vs Thomas LaManna moneyline odds
Moneyline: Jermall Charlo -1400, Thomas LaManna +750
Jermall Charlo vs Thomas LaManna total rounds
Total rounds: 8.5 rounds (Over -115, under -115)
Jermall Charlo vs Thomas LaManna KO/TKO/DQ odds
KO: Jermall Charlo +350, Thomas LaManna +3000
TKO: Jermall Charlo +125, Thomas LaManna +2000
KO/TKO/DQ: Jermall Charlo -125, Thomas LaManna +1200
Jermall Charlo vs Thomas LaManna decision odds
Decision: Jermall Charlo +130, Thomas LaManna +2000
Draw: +2000
Caleb Plant vs Armando Resendiz Main Card
Caleb Plant (23-2, 14 KOs) vs Armando Resendiz (15-2, 11 KOs): 12-round super middleweight bout for Plant's interim WBA title
Jermall Charlo (33-0, 22 KOs) vs Thomas LaManna (39-5, 18 KOs): 10-round super middleweight bout
Yoelni Hernandez (7-0, 7 KOs) vs Kyrone Davis (19-3, 6 KOs): 10-round middleweight bout
Isaac Lucero (16-0, 12 KOs) vs Luis Valenzuela (23-0, 20 KOs): 8-round junior middleweight bout
