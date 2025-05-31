Boxing

Boxing Tonight: Caleb Plant, Jermall Charlo Heavy Betting Favorites

Caleb Plant and Jermall Charlo are significant betting favorites heading into their fights on Saturday.

Nathaniel Marrero

Caleb Plant (left) and Armando Resendiz (right).
Caleb Plant (left) and Armando Resendiz (right). / IMAGO/Hoganphotos

Saturday's card, headlined by Caleb Plant and Jermall Charlo, represents a tale as old as time in boxing.

Plant and Charlo will fight in separate bouts on Saturday at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on a Premier Boxing Champions card on Prime Video. Plant headlines the card, as he'll defend his interim WBA super middleweight title vs Armando Resendiz in a 12-round bout, while Charlo will face Thomas LaManna in a 10-round super middleweight bout in the co-feature.

Should Plant (23-2, 14 KOs) and Charlo (33-0, 22 KOs) win their respective fights, they'll likely face each other later in 2025. The latest betting odds from DraftKings heavily favor Plant and Charlo, making their eventual meeting feel like a formality as long as everything goes according to plan.

Still, anything can happen in boxing. On May 2, Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia fought in separate bouts at Times Square in New York with plans for them to meet in a rematch in Saudi Arabia later in 2025. Haney held up his end of the bargain with a unanimous decision victory over Jose Ramirez, but Garcia was upset by Rolando "Rolly" Romero, losing by unanimous decision, putting the potential rematch on the back burner for the time being.

Plant, a former IBF super middleweight champion, is coming off a 9th-round stoppage of Trevor McCumby on Sept. 14. Resendiz got a 5th-round stoppage of Fernando Paliza the last time he stepped into the ring on Feb. 21.

Charlo, a former junior middleweight and middleweight champion, returns to the ring for the first time in over 18 months when he faces LaManna (39-5-1, 18 KOs). LaManna has won nine straight fights since losing via first-round knockout to WBA middleweight champion Erislandy Lara in 2021.

Here are the betting odds courtesy of DraftKings for Plant vs Resendiz and Charlo vs LaManna.

Caleb Plant vs Armando Resendiz moneyline odds

Moneyline: Caleb Plant -2500, Armando Resendiz +1100

Caleb Plant vs Armando Resendiz total rounds

Total rounds: 9.5 (Over -125, Under -110)

Caleb Plant vs Armando Resendiz KO/TKO/DQ odds

KO: Caleb Plant +275, Armando Resendiz +5000
TKO: Caleb Plant -115, Armando Resendiz +2500
KO/TKO/DQ: Caleb Plant -210, Armando Resendiz +1600

Caleb Plant vs Armando Resendiz decision odds

Decision: Caleb Plant +180, Armando Resendiz, +3000

Draw: +2800

Jermall Charlo vs Thomas LaManna moneyline odds

Moneyline: Jermall Charlo -1400, Thomas LaManna +750

Jermall Charlo vs Thomas LaManna total rounds

Total rounds: 8.5 rounds (Over -115, under -115)

Jermall Charlo vs Thomas LaManna KO/TKO/DQ odds

KO: Jermall Charlo +350, Thomas LaManna +3000
TKO: Jermall Charlo +125, Thomas LaManna +2000
KO/TKO/DQ: Jermall Charlo -125, Thomas LaManna +1200

Jermall Charlo vs Thomas LaManna decision odds

Decision: Jermall Charlo +130, Thomas LaManna +2000

Draw: +2000

Caleb Plant vs Armando Resendiz Main Card

Caleb Plant (23-2, 14 KOs) vs Armando Resendiz (15-2, 11 KOs): 12-round super middleweight bout for Plant's interim WBA title

Jermall Charlo (33-0, 22 KOs) vs Thomas LaManna (39-5, 18 KOs): 10-round super middleweight bout

Yoelni Hernandez (7-0, 7 KOs) vs Kyrone Davis (19-3, 6 KOs): 10-round middleweight bout

Isaac Lucero (16-0, 12 KOs) vs Luis Valenzuela (23-0, 20 KOs): 8-round junior middleweight bout

