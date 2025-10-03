Max Kellerman Delivers Brutal Verdict On Gervonta Davis Resume
Max Kellerman thinks Gervonta Davis is padding his resume and avoiding the best fighters in his division. Davis, 30-0-1 with 28 KOs, is widely recognized as one of the most popular boxers of the modern era.
Whenever Davis fights, it's usually all action. He rarely fails to deliver a knockout and alongside Naoya Inoue, 'Tank' is one of the most exciting fighters in the world.
There are some big names on the Baltimore boxer's resume, including Ryan Garcia, Rolly Romero, Mario Barrios, Isaac Cruz, Frank Martin, and more.
Kellerman, though, isn't impressed, and claimed that 'Tank' avoids the best fighters in the division.
Max Kellerman's brutal Gervonta Davis take
Speaking on Inside the Ring show, Kellerman argued Malik Scott that 'Tank' is fabricating his resume like Oscar De La Hoya. He thinks Davis strategically avoids the best fighters in his division, saying:
"This is what Top Rank did with Oscar De La Hoya for a while. You fight credible guys, guys with names, good fighters, but never the killers in the division. At lightweight you will fight Rafael Ruelas, right? Floyd did this when he left lightweight. Did he fight Kosta Tszyu at welterweight? Did he fight Margarito when Margarito was on top?"- Max Kellerman
"When you mention Santa Cruz, he has already moved up. Now he is moving up again and he is older. That's not the best guy in the division," added Kellerman.
Davis brings the action to the ring. However, he had a majority draw against Lamont Roach Jr in his last fight and instead of taking the rematch, he is fighting Jake Paul in an exhibition on November 14.
Another fight fans have long wanted to see is Davis against WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson. While Stevenson is keen to make the fight, 'Tank' has never shown much enthusiasm against another undefeated champion who is among the best in the world.
Gervonta Davis has teased retirement after Jake Paul fight
Fans expect Davis to be back among the lightweight sharks following his exhibition against Paul. 'Tank', however, claimed that he might walk away from the sport following the Davis fight. On his now deactivated X (formerly Twitter) account, he wrote:
"Boxing definitely did a turn. It went from this side to that side, and this s*** has no loyalty. So why would I care? I move accordingly. Boxing is dead."- Gervonta Davis
When a fan suggested Davis should then retire, he replied, "I am, in eight weeks."
