Manny Pacquiao's Fight Return News Sparks 'Brutal' Fan Knockout Predictions
Ever since 46-year-old Manny Pacquiao produced a fantastic performance against WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios in July (in what was Pacquiao's first professional fight about four years), it seemed clear that this wasn't a one-off, and that Pacquiao was going to be returning to the ring at least once more.
This is because Pacquiao looked great in the fight. His age wasn't a factor, as he was out-boxing Barrios and dodging his power punches throughout the 12 rounds. While the fight ended in a draw, most believed that Pacquiao did more than enough to his his hand raised.
Alas, that ended up not being the case. But Pacquiao isn't focused on the past and is instead looking to the future. And he intends to be busy, as he has stated several times since that Barrios fight that he wants to make his return in December of this year.
Given that Pacquiao essentially had his pick of the litter when it came to his next opponent, most figured he would opt to fight a big name like Ryan Garcia or Rolly Romero. And in recent weeks, all indications were that Romero (who beat Garcia earlier this year) was the frontrunner to fight the Filipino legend next.
It now appears that Romero is more than merely a frontrunner. An October 1 article from Phil Jay of WBN quoted Pacquiao as saying, “We are negotiating and finalizing,” the fight with Romero during a Thrilla in Manila 50th Anniversary press conference.
Boxing Fans Make KO Prediction Amid Pacquiao vs. Romero Fight News
This announcement is now making waves on social media. And it's causing many members of the boxing community to predict Pacquiao's lights will get put out.
"That’s going to be a solid W for Rolly’s resume.
Pacman is going to sleep. 😂," @SpiritofourLord wrote in response to this news.
@A_Buck_50 wrote, "I got rolly winning ngl, pacquiao looked good against barrios but I think Rolly is a tad better than barrios and would beat him if they fought, plus with rolly’s power he could drop pac for sure. And then I wanna see the unification after."
"I love Manny, but ima tell you right now. If Rolly trains right & treats this like a title fight that’s when ROLLY is at his best and he’s going to knock Manny out watch," added a third.
"AND STILL! Rolly taking over the division," @FredGarvinReal wrote.
"🤦🏾♂️ Pac-Man about to get slept bro!!!" said @UpTheScoreLC.
"Manny gonna get knocked out by a short hook 😔".
"I could have sworn this was 'finalized' already lol
"Rolly very well could KO pacman if he lands ..." wrote @NftThugLIFE.
@LandLordMook: "Gotta go Rolly for KO"
@OGICEY chimed in saying, "Imma laugh so hard when Rolly beat his a**".
"Rolly via Brutal KO," said another.
There's no doubt that Romero is a great fighter and could certainly knock Pacquiao out. Then again, Pacquiao is also a great fighter, which means both guys have their work cut out for them.
