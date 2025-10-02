Logan Paul Sends Brother Jake Paul Warning Over Gervonta Davis Fight
Logan and Jake Paul have become two of the biggest names in combat sports, despite their unorthodox entry into the field.
Both internet stars have had professional boxing bouts, with Logan Paul turning his attention to WWE in recent years. As for Jake Paul, he has become one of the biggest boxers in the world.
Jake Paul will have his second fight of the year when he takes on Gervonta 'Tank' Davis in an exhibition bout on November 14th. However, he has been warned by his brother, Logan, who has been in a similar position before.
Logan Paul Draws On Floyd Mayweather Experience With Warning
In June 2021, Logan Paul made headlines as he competed against 50-0 professional boxer Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition boxing match.
The unorthdox matchup took place in Miami, Florida as the bout ended in a no-decision after eight completed rounds. Mayweather weighed in at 155 pounds for the bout, while Paul was almost 35 pounds heavier.
Although no winner was announced upon the conclusion of the bout, Mayweather's agility and experience would see him lead the dance with Paul. Although the YouTube star threw heavy punches with intent on the multi-weight world champion, it never appeared as if Mayweather was hurt.
Now, Jake Paul will take on a similar challenge that his brother once did. Lightweight champion Gervonta Davis usually competes at 135 pounds, with Paul weighing in almost 65 pounds heavier in his last bout.
However, Logan Paul has warned his brother about facing a smaller opponent on his YouTube channel.
"He's just got to stay locked in the entire fight with Gervonta because this one is going to be tough, I'm telling you. This is what I realized with Floyd, I'm quick when I'm like 190 [pounds]... He's [Mayweather] so ****ing hard to hit."- Logan Paul
Paul added that it felt like Mayweather 'didn't exist' when he was attempting to land blows on the smaller opponent. "I swear to god, that's the problem with these little guys, they're so fast."
'Tank' and Paul will compete within a weight limit of 195 pounds. Although it is unclear how heavy Davis will be when he faces 'The Problem Child', there will likely be dozens of pounds between the two athletes.
Paul and Davis are scheduled to fight in Miami on November 14th, in what could be the last time fans see 'Tank' in the ring, according to his retirement claims.
