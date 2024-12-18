Michael Hunter's Request To Determine Pulev vs. Miller Fight
By Isaac Nyamungu
Kubrat Pulev versus Jarrell Miller is in the offing and could happen in Saudi Arabia early next year.
Pulev emerged victorious, thereafter attaining the WBA “regular” heavyweight title earlier in December. He outsmarted Mahmoud Charr over 12 rounds to regain the championship.
Kubrat Venkov Pulev is a Bulgarian professional boxer. He has held the World Boxing Association heavyweight title since December 2024. At regional level, he has held multiple heavyweight championships, including the European title twice between 2012 and 2016.
Pulev’s councils have appealed to the sanctioning body to grant a “special permit” to enable the Bulgarian veteran to face off Miller, who is classified at 13th position in the weight class, instead of ordering a compulsory title defence. Kubrat Pulev is now holding his breath to see if the WBA will permit him to make a voluntary defence of the title, or if he will be commanded to make an obligatory defence. At the ongoing WBA convention, the matter cropped up.
The 43 years old Pulev, is of no doubt seeking to make the best money as he perhaps can. He eyes to defend the form of the WBA heavyweight title he now holds.
The Saudi paymaster His Excellency Turki Alalshikh is apparently keen on staging Pulev-Miller fight.
He is interested in a match with Jarrell Miller. Though, if the people as the WBA do not consent the Bulgarian “Cobra” to have this, a voluntary defence, he will be told to box Michael Hunter next.
Hunter is presently categorized WBA number-3, and he will be next for Pulev if the mandatory is indeed issued. Most newly crowned titleholders do have the autonomy of a voluntary. Therefore, it is a-wait-and-see affair for Pulev. It could prove to be a stimulating, even fun match if Pulev, 32-3(14) does clash with New Yorker Miller, who is now 36 years of age and is presently 26-1-2(22). Miller was supposed to box Derek Chisora in the UK in February, yet that contest is not happening and Miller could rather be heading to Bulgaria to fight Pulev.
Jarrell Miller is an American professional boxer and former kickboxer who competes in the heavyweight division. He first came to prominence in 2007 when he competed for the New Jersey Tigers in the World Combat League and made it to the finals of the New York Golden Gloves tournament that same year.
Miller, a big, strong guy with a good engine, might be too physically imposing as well as too energetic for Pulev, who really does appear to have been around forever. Besides, Pulev appeared pretty good against Charr, his punch output quite remarkable compared to his age.