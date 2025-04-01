Mickey Bey Reveals What Terence Crawford Should Do To Beat Canelo Alvarez
Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez are expected to lock horns later this year. They're two of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world at the moment and the potential clash could draw huge viewership numbers.
Crawford is looking to move up to 168 lbs from 154 lbs for the fight. Alvarez, meanwhile, has to take care of business against William Scull first, which he'll do on May 3 as he looks to become the undisputed super middleweight champion yet again.
Many fans and expert believe Crawford's weight disadvantage could be a factor, while others think differently. Former IBF lightweight champion Mickey Bey doesn't think Crawford needs to come in too heavy for the fight.
He wants 'Bud' to be in his top fighting shape and thinks Crawford could take away a decision even if he comes in at around 165 lbs. Speaking to MillCity Boxing, he said:
In my opinion, I wouldn’t come in heavy. I’d come in at 165 and at the same weight for the fight. 165 or 168.
Bey added:
Whatever he feels good at sparring multiple times, that’s what I’d come in at. 168-171, I’d stay within that range. That’s the only factor, him not being too slow. 165 and fight anywhere at the same weight. He’ll probably be 165 or 170 when he fights. He can make 160 very easy or 154, he can make.
Bey continued:
So, he can come in at whatever, like Floyd at 154. With Crawford, when he’s in top shape, he’s probably going to be in the 160s in camp. So, he might as well stay there. In top shape, he’s probably going to be in the low to mid-160s. So, he ain’t going to have to do nothing. I got Crawford by decision.
Bey also claimed that Terence Crawford doesn't need to rehydrate to 170 lbs for the Canelo Alvarez fight as it could take away from his speed.
