Deontay Wilder Talks Comeback And Potential Anthony Joshua Fight
Deontay Wilder is set to return to action on June 27 against Tyrrell Anthony Herndon. The former heavyweight champion will take on a relatively unknown opponent in his next outing.
Wilder has lost four of his last five fights, three of them via knockout. 'The Bronze Bomber', however, still possesses a scary 43-4-1 record with 42 career knockout wins.
Wilder already has his sights set on bigger fights after the showdown against Herndon, with a potential Anthony Joshua clash being teased for a while. When asked when fans might get to see that, Wilder told 78SPORTSTV:
Not this year for sure. But maybe some time next year. Maybe a year after that or something. I got to get myself back together first and foremost and I’ve got to prove to myself that I’m back together like I feel.
Talking about choosing Herndon as the opponent and his plans for the remainder of the year, the Alabama native said:
I think it’s a great selection. We’ve got a lot of fights lined up for this year. We’re looking to have maybe three this year. The next one’s going to be a big one outside of the country and we’re looking to do one more at the end of the year.
Deontay Wilder added that he needs to get warmed up before fighting the top sharks of the heavyweight division. As for Herndon, he is 24-5-0 with 15 career knockouts. Wilder will be his biggest career fight and Herndon has the chance to pull off an upset for the ages with a win.
