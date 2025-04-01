Caleb Plant And Jermall Charlo Return Fights Announced
The table has been set for a potential bout between Caleb Plant and Jermall Charlo in 2025
The Ring's Mike Coppinger reported that Plant and Charlo are set to share a card on May 31 in a PBC on Prime card in Las Vegas. Should they both win their respective fights, Plant and Charlo will fight later this year. Plant will face Jose Armando Resendiz in a 12-round main event, while Charlo is set to fight Thomas LaManna in the co-main event.
Plant and Charlo have long had bad blood, which stemmed from Plant slapping Charlo backstage at the weigh-in for Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr. on July 28, 2023.
For Charlo (33-0, 22 KOs), his return will mark his first fight since Nov. 25, 2023, when he defeated Jose Benavidez Jr. by unanimous decision. Charlo, 34, has only fought twice since 2020. Charlo is a former champion at junior middleweight and middleweight and has only fought above the weight class in his bout vs. Benavidez Jr.
LaManna (39-5-1, 18 KOs) has won nine straight fights since suffering a first-round knockout to Erislandy Lara, the current WBA middleweight champion.
Plant's (23-2, 14 KOs) return will mark his first fight since his ninth-round stoppage of Trevor McCumby on Sept. 14. Plant, 32, is the former IBF super middleweight champion and has only suffered losses to unified super middleweight champion Saul "Canelo" Alvarez (62-2-2, 39 KOs) and former super middleweight champion and current secondary light heavyweight titlist David Benavidez (30-0, 24 KOs).
Resendiz (15-2, 11 KOs) is two fights removed from a 10-round stoppage of former unified junior middleweight champion Jarrett Hurd. He has since suffered a stoppage loss to Elijah Garcia on Sept. 30, 2023, and stopped Fernando Paliza in the fifth round earlier in 2025.
