Floyd Mayweather Names The Best Fights Of His Boxing Career, Includes Canelo, McGregor & More
Floyd Mayweather's career achievements will remain in the history books. Arguably the best defensive boxer of all time, Mayweather retired with a record of 50-0-0.
He has fought the likes of Canelo Alvarez, Manny Pacquiao, Marcos Maidana, Miguel Cotto, Conor McGregor and more, and has recently named the best fights of his career. In no particular order, Mayweather named the following fights in his list.
First, Mayweather named his 2001 showdown against Diego Corrales. He won the contest with an eighth round TKO. Part of the reason Mayweather said it's one of the best fights of his career was because an HBO deal was on the line for the winner, and Mayweather walked away with the victory and the deal.
Mayweather next named Arturo Gatti and recalled that he was the B side for the fight. 'Money' Mayweather earned a sixth round win in the clash and said it was a great achievement to beat Gatti in front of his own fans.
Mayweather next listed his 2007 fight against Oscar De La Hoya. He won the clash via split decision and the fight did over 2.5 million pay-per-view buys. The massive popularity is the reason behind Mayweather's ranking of this bout.
Floyd Mayweather then named his fight against Ricky Hatton, in what was a clash of two undefeated pugilists. Mayweather won the contest via 10th round TKO against a tough opponent in Hatton.
Mayweather then selected his 2013 showdown against Canelo Alvarez. He won the via fight via unanimous decision. Recalling the contest, he said "Me and Canelo were able to lock up and do record-breaking numbers."
Floyd Mayweather also gave credit to his 2017 crossover bout against Conor McGregor, which he won via a 10th round TKO.
I think Conor McGregor was good because we broke the mold and showed that MMA and Boxing can come together. That opened up a floodgate for the YouTubers and everybody to get involved in the sport of boxing.- Floyd Mayweather
He then named his 2015 showdown against Manny Pacquiao as another legendary outing of his career.
I left the main one out, which was Manny Pacquiao. A Lot of times, people will have their own opinion about me, but when I look back on my career, as long as I did things the way I wanted to do things, I am happy.
Full list (in no particular order)
- Diego Corrales
- Arturo Gatti
- Oscar De La Hoya
- Ricky Hatton
- Canelo Alvarez
- Conor McGregor
- Manny Pacquiao
