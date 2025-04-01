Teddy Atlas Names His Top 10 Heavyweight Boxers Of All Time
Over the years, plenty of legendary fighters have graced heavyweight boxing. But who are the top 10?
Teddy Atlas recently took to his YouTube channel to name all-time greats, and while he of course included many names on the list you'd expect to see in the top ten, there were some surprises.
To start off, Atlas picked the legendary Lennox Lewis as his number 10. Lewis retired with a career record of 41-2-1 with 32 knockouts and possessed ferocious power in his right hand. At number nine, Atlas ranked Larry Holmes, who retired 69-6-0 with 44 knockouts. Atlas raved about Holmes' jab when discussing his pick.
Next came Jack Dempsey at eight, who had a record of 53-6-8 with 43 knockouts. Atlas raved about Dempsey's legendary left hook. At number seven was Gene Tunney, who had a 65-1-1 record with 48 knockouts. Tunney was around 180 pounds but competed in the heavyweight division as well, defeating Jack Dempsey.
Atlas left the number six spot open for a heavyweight of this era and suggested that Oleksandr Usyk might fit in there. At number five was George Foreman, who recently passed away. Atlas praised Foreman's comeback in 1987 having retired a decade earlier. Foreman retired with a 76-5-0 record with 68 knockout wins.
MORE: Hall of Fame Boxer Questions Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Motivation For Lamont Roach Fight
At number four came the legendary Rocky Marciano, who retired undefeated with a 49-0-0 record with 43 career knockouts. At number three was Jack Johnson. Johnson had a record of 53-11-8 with 33 knockouts. Johnson was the first ever black heavyweight champion.
Next up was the legendary Muhammad Ali at the number two spot. Ali, who needs no introduction, retired with 56 wins and 5 losses, including 37 KOs. Atlas concluded the list by putting Joe Louis atop of it. Louis had a career record of 66-3-0 with 52 career knockouts.
Full list
10. Lennox Lewis
9. Larry Holmes
8. Jack Dempsey
7. Gene Tunney
6. N/A - Potentially Oleksandr Usky
5. George Foreman
4. Rocky Marciano
3. Jack Johnson
2. Muhammad Ali
1. Joe Louis
Notable names that didn't make Atlas' list include Joe Frazier, Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson.
The Latest Boxing News:
Lennox Lewis Reveals Why He Never Fought George Foreman
Ryan Garcia Snubs Gervonta Davis With Hardest Punching Opponent Answer
Selfridges Security Guards Fuming After Huge Floyd Mayweather Tips Confiscated
Hall of Fame Boxer Questions Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Motivation For Lamont Roach Fight