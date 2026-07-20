Oleksandr Usyk Teases Plans for 'Last Dance' Fight

Oleksandr Usyk has revealed where and when he plans to stage his potential farewell fight, which is rumored to be against Deontay Wilder.

The Ukrainian boxing legend relinquished his WBC, IBF and WBA titles last month to allow the next generation to battle it out for supremacy and free him of the sanctioning body politics attempting to dictate who he can and cannot fight at the end of his career.

As a two-time undisputed heavyweight champion, Usyk joins an exclusive club of greats, including Floyd Patterson, Sonny Liston and Muhammad Ali, to hold that honor more than once. And the only one to do it in the four-belt era.

This came off the back of a baptism of fire in the heavyweight division where Usyk beat Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois twice. Bear in mind that all of these men are two-time heavyweight champions.

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Usyk reveals his plans

Usyk's last outing against kickboxing legend Rico Verhoeven was the closest he has ever come to defeat. It required a controversial 11th round stoppage to prevent his first career defeat. With that fight in the rearview, 'The Cat' has revealed what he wants next.

"Last Dance’ is going to be in the U.S.A.," Usyk told Mail Sport. "Maybe in New York, [in a] stadium. It’s going to be against a big name."This could be maybe early next year, or at the end of this year, maybe December.

“It could be Zuffa, but now I don't think about boxing. I think about training for boxing; cardio? Of course. Cross-fit? Of course. Swimming pool? No. Sauna? Yes. Rest, time with my family, with my child.”

Usyk is enjoying some well-earned time away from boxing before making any final decision on his 'last dance' and rightly letting the money come to him, as his star power commands.

Why Usyk vs Wilder is the perfect final fight

While some fans will be disappointed that Usyk didn't stick around long enough to fight the likes of Agit Kabayel or Moses Itauma, at almost 40 years old, he can be forgiven for deciding to move from fighting contenders and instead focus on cementing his legacy as one of the best to ever do it.

Usyk is beyond a doubt the best heavyweight of this generation, clearing out every elite heavyweight he was faced with, apart from one - Wilder. The American is now obviously past his best, having been beaten by Joseph Parker and Zhilei Zhang, and then finding himself in a war with Derek Chisora, but for Usyk, he is the last remaining champion of this generation that he has not beaten.

Deontay Wilder | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Let's not forget that before taking on Fury, Wilder was one of the most feared fighters on the planet and will remain one of the most devastatingly powerful punchers the sport has ever seen. The fight with Usyk might not be competitive, but it is a great commercial opportunity for both men and would tick the final box on the Ukrainian's glittering career as a professional.