Mike Tyson Is The Face Of The Newly Launched Netflix Docuseries
By Isaac Nyamungu
After just recently concluded live boxing contest with Jake Paul, Netflix is now spotlighting Mike Tyson’s incredible life in a newly launched docuseries that will air on the streaming platform.
The project, which comprises of three 60-minute episodes, will highlight Mike Tyson from his meteoric rise as the “Baddest Man on the Planet” to his personal maneuvers – entailing a period of incarceration and widely publicized difficulties linked to his finances, substance abuse as well as in-ring hullabaloos – and his ultimate reclamation.
The Docuseries will be compiled with Tyson’s full cooperation and permission, and will feature not only his in-ring accomplishment, but further his personal challenges, which defined him “as one of the most compelling and polarizing figures of our time.”
Tyson, in his own wisdom, now intends to take an objective look at his complicated life.
“Having an opportunity to share my story through the reflective lens of my growth and maturity in a multi-part documentary on Netflix will be a challenging journey, yet a very welcoming one,” said Tyson in a statement.
“Most people are too scared to look at their lives objectively, wanting to paint themselves as the hero of their own story. But if we are truly objective, we know we can never be the hero in our own story. We have to be able to face the man in the mirror, taking the good with the bad to give a full account of our contributions in this life. Netflix is the perfect platform to tell my story because of their global reach,” he said.
The Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing bout further elicited huge viewership for Netflix, indicating that it could become a major player in sports. It also drew condemnation that it may have been an unfair match, considering Tyson’s age alongside health complications. Paul’s Most Valuable promotions, which organized the contest, noted in a statement afterward that allegations that the match was rigged were “baseless,” taking into consideration that the company intended to do a longer-term contract with Netflix.
The series is fashioned by EverWonder Studio, DLP Media Group, Five All In The Fifth. EverWonder’s Ian Oerfice, Scratchy Productions’ Jim Gray, DLP Media Group’s Michael Hughes and Greg C. Lake and Five All In The Fifth’s Douglas Banker and director Floyd Russ (“Untold: Malice at the Palace,” “American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing,” “Zion”) link as the executive producers.
Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos noted that Netflix can be a game-changer in sporting arena. In an investor-conference, the CEO confirmed that demand for the event was “off the charts” despite some of its subscribers encountering technical difficulties during the stream.
“We hate to disappoint a member for one second. So yes, there was some of that,” Sarandos acknowledged. “But the real thing is, we had an enormous live audience: 108 million people watching live. You’d have to go back to the ’80s to get a live audience that big. It’s a Super Bowl-like audience that we were able to draw for this fight,” he added.